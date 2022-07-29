How To Watch T20 Cricket At Commonwealth Games 2022: Free Live Stream, Schedule & More

World champions Australia and host nation England are on the hunt for gold as the shortest and fastest form of cricket makes its Commonwealth Games debut. 24 years have passed since South Africa won the event’s only previous cricket competition, but with the Proteas team in disarray, it will be a near miracle to repeat the feat. Here’s how to watch a T20 cricket livestream from the 2022 Commonwealth Games wherever you are – including ways to watch every game for FREE.

T20 cricket at Commonwealth Games 2022 dates: Friday July 29 – Sunday August 7 Location: Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham

With the next T20 World Cup to be held in South Africa, it would be the start of a very special period for the Proteas, but it quickly turned into a nightmare. Skipper Dane van Niekerk is still injured, talisman Marizanne Kapp has had to attend an urgent family case and Lizelle Lee has completely stepped off the international stage.

The trials of the Aussies look trivial by comparison. They may have won the last T20 World Cup in 2020, as well as the ODI World Cup earlier this year, but they are in a transition period under new interim head coach Shelley Nitschke, after Matthew Mott was poached by the England white gentlemen. -ball team.

That presents a huge opportunity for host country England, who have the most destructive T20 bowler in the world in Sophie Ecclestone. Amy Jones is also out to impress on the ground where she will captain Birmingham Phoenix at The Hundred later this summer.

India, which came second at the last T20 World Cup, are more than excited about their chances of going deep into the tournament as well, with the greatest anticipation being carried by Smriti Mandhana, the Women in Blue’s brightest star. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to live stream T20 cricket at the 2022 Commonwealth Games wherever you are.

T20 Cricket at the Commonwealth Games: Teams and Groups

group A

Australia

Barbados

India

Pakistan

Group B

England

New Zealand

South Africa

Sri Lanka

T20 Cricket at the Commonwealth Games: Schedule and Matches

(All times BST)

Friday July 29

11am – Australia vs India

18:00 – Barbados vs Pakistan

Saturday July 30

11am – New Zealand vs South Africa

18:00 – England vs Sri Lanka

sunday July 31

11am – India vs Pakistan

6:00 PM – Australia vs Barbados

tuesday 2 august

11am – England vs South Africa

6:00 PM – New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

Wednesday 3 August

11am – Australia vs Pakistan

18:00 – Barbados – India

Thursday 4 August

11am – South Africa vs Sri Lanka

18:00 – England vs New Zealand

Saturday 6 August

11 a.m. – Semi-Final 1

18:00 – Semi-Final 2

Sunday 7 August

10 a.m. – Bronze Medal Match

5:00 PM – Gold Medal Match