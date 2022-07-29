Disagree that we play conservative cricket: Rohit

“There will no doubt be occasional mistakes in the way we play cricket, the results will not be in our favour, but there is no problem because we are trying to learn one thing and try something else.”

IMAGE: Head coach Rahul Dravid addresses the players during the Indian team’s training session in Trinidad on Thursday. Photo: BCCI/Twitter

Captain Rohit Sharma believes India’s new fearless approach in the shortest form will result in occasional failures, but disagrees that they played ‘conservative’ cricket at last year’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Rohit said the new approach gives players more freedom, which has brought success after the disappointing World Cup campaign, where India was eliminated from the competition stage.

“We didn’t get the result of the last World Cup but that doesn’t mean we’ve played bad cricket all these years and I don’t agree that we played conservative cricket,” Rohit said ahead of the T20 series of five games against the West Indies starting on Friday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

“If you lose one or two games in the World Cup, it feels like we did this and that, we didn’t take our risks. It’s not like that. Cup we won 80 percent of our games.

“If we were conservative, how can we win so many games? It’s fine that we lost at the World Cup, didn’t qualify, but that happens. That doesn’t mean we play with fear, don’t play openly.”

“Lately we haven’t changed anything, we do the same things, but the players have been given some freedom to play their own game. Play openly, no need to put undue pressure, if you play freely, performances will let to see.”

Rohit said that change is the only constant and that the Indian team and its fans also have to move with the times.

“There will no doubt be occasional mistakes in the way we play cricket, the results will not be in our favour, but there is no problem because we are trying to learn something and try something different.

“So there is room for mistakes, but that doesn’t mean the guys are bad, the team is bad. It’s just that we try to do something new. Everyone has to change over time, we change so I think people are out must also change their thinking.”

The Indian skipper said the team is more or less settled for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia with just a few spots up for grabs.

“There are a few spots in the team that we need to fill and we know what we need to do to fill those spots. We’re trying to address these things in all these games that we’re playing now.”

“Every series you play is crucial. Of course there are World Cups to take care of, but every series you play for India is crucial because there is always something to look forward to. What we achieved in England was special, but that is done and we just want to look forward now.”

Rohit said that complacency does not belong in any game and that their mantra is to get better every day.

“Not to get complacent about what happened in the past… It’s very simple for us, we just have to focus on the present and try to get the job done. It’s important for us to stay in the moment , to try and see how we can get the job done.

“The goal for this team has always been how we can get better as a team every day,” he said.

The skipper welcomed the move to rope in Paddy Upton as the team’s mental conditioning coach.

“He (Upton) has so much experience working with different teams in different places. His inclusion in the squad will definitely help all of us. He will bring the mental side of the game into focus,” said Rohit.

“He has been working with the Indian team for a few years. He was part of the team that won the 2011 World Cup. He has also had some success in franchise cricket. The mental side of the game is very important.”