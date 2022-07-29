Kansas Football, Lance Leipold can surprise and win these 3 opponents

LAWRENCE Kansas footballs disrupting last season’s road win against Texas were still a hot topic of conversation during the Big 12 Conferences media days earlier this month, and understandably so.

As Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold said, when asked how often he hears about that game, his program was hungry for wins. Kansas was able to beat an adversary who, while the Longhorns were in no way having a great year, carries itself with the pride of its tradition and past success.

And given the level at which the Jayhawks struggled in 2021, as Leipold began his rebuilding, the win gained significant momentum, and Leipold said it made it easier to walk into some high schools in the state of Texas.

RELATED:New Nonprofit Helps Kansas Athletes With NIL Opportunities

The 2022 season offers Leipold and his company more opportunities to surprise the college football landscape. While Kansas is predicted to finish last in the Big 12 in the conference’s preseason media poll, the team appears to be heading in the right direction.

Now that fall camp isn’t far away, here are a few games to keep an eye out for:

Oklahoma Oct. 15, gone

Kansas sparked fear in Oklahoma last season, as the Sooners finished 11-2 overall with a bowl win against Oregon. At Lawrence, the Jayhawks led at halftime and entered the fourth quarter. They came pretty close to an upset of Oklahoma, which was then coached by Lincoln Riley.

Riley has since left for USC and the Sooners now have their own freshman head coach in Brent Venables. Venables served on Clemson’s staff before taking on this role at Oklahoma. This upcoming matchup between the Jayhawks and Sooners, for Oklahoma, is sandwiched between games against Texas and Iowa State, two teams that could see the Sooners vie for a Big 12 title.

By this point in the season, Kansas will already have reached its 12-game slate halfway through. It will have completed the non-conference portion of its schedule and played a few conference games. There are a large number of newcomers who have joined the Jayhawks since the end of the 2021 season, some who could play key roles this fall, and they will likely be much more comfortable in the systems they play in with that experience in tow.

RELATED:3 Kansas footballers in defense to watch as Jayhawk’s fall camp approaches

Redshirt junior linebacker Craig Young and redshirt junior defensive end Lonnie Phelps are on the East-West Shrine Bowl watch list alongside senior safety Kenny Logan Jr., super-senior offensive lineman Earl Bostick Jr., redshirt senior offensive lineman MikeNovitsky and super-senior defensive lineman Malcolm Lee. Young and Phelps have been transferred out of season.

Baylor gone October 22

Kansas trailed just seven points at halftime last season when the two teams met in Lawrence. Then Baylor controlled the second half and won by 38 points. The Bears finished 12-2 with a bowl win against Ole Miss and also the Big 12 Championship.

Baylor was chosen as the preseason favorite to win the Big 12 again in 2022. This will by no means be an easy game, or many predict the Jayhawks will win. But there has been a low point in Kansas’ roster, and that matters when it comes to staying competitive in all four quarters of a conference game.

It should also be remembered that the Bears were the third team that the Jayhawks were at the helm of in Leipolds’ inaugural season. This matchup will be the 20th overall in Leipold’s tenure, and the first between the two sides that followed Leipold to have a full spring with his team.

Kansas will be in a very different place in 2022. It’s just a matter of how much that will translate to the field against a team like Baylor that has recently reached the heights the Jayhawks are working towards.

Kansas State November 26, gone

Kansas went into last season’s rivalry game without a series win since 2008. The Jayhawks left it with that losing streak intact, just one loss longer. The matchup was never really close and saw two Kansas quarterbacks knocked out of the game due to injuries that eventually led to Jalon Daniels taking over as the quarterback for the remainder of the season.

The Wildcats finished 8-5 with a bowl win against LSU. Kansas State is predicted to finish just behind Texas next season, a nod to the potential the Wildcats have in 2022. But rivalry is rivalry, and this is how each side will end the regular season.

Port of Jayhawks haven’t won in Manhattan since 2007, so that’s another long streak that would end with a win. But Kansas had never won in Austin before he did last season. So under Leipold, the Jayhawks have finished longer.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics in The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.