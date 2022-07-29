Sports
BaylorProud » Tickets on sale next Wednesday for Homecoming, Family Weekend 2022 events
Get ready: Tickets for #BaylorHomecoming and #BaylorFamily Weekend go on sale — online only — this coming week: Wednesday, August 3.
Returning to Waco for: Homecoming (October 20-22)? Visit baylor.edu/homecoming to get your tickets for Pigskin Revue (the best acts from Sing 2022) and the Homecoming football game. The Class of 1972 can also make reservations for their 50th Reunion Party. Other Homecoming highlights include: singing inspiration (the annual Homecoming worship service), Bonfireand the Homecoming parade. Stay informed the Baylor Homecoming website for details, as additional plans and event times are final.
Join your student(s) for Family weekend (September 16-17)? Visit baylor.edu/familyweekend to order your tickets for the Meet the faculty lunch at Baylor Club, after dark (the annual student show), and Taste of Waco (a Friday night food truck festival on campus). Other highlights of the Family Weekend are a special Dr Pepper houra silent disco in the SUBa scavenger huntanda worship service on campus on Friday, plus one Family tailgate for Saturday’s Baylor-Texas State football game. (Checking out the full list of weekend events for details.)
Single football tickets – including the Homecoming game vs. Kansas and the Family Weekend game vs. Texas State – going on sale Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. BaylorBears.com. (Want to beat the crowds? Season Tickets – both full season and mini-plans — are available now.) Tickets for Pigskin and Family Weekend events go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. using the links above.
Sam, bears!
