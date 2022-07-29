Sports
Scottish cricket has long had a race problem to build a better culture in the sport
Scottish cricket has been found institutionally racist after the The Change Boundaries Report published by Plan4Sport on 25 July. The board of Cricket Scotland resigned before the publication of the reports and apologized to anyone who had experienced any form of discrimination.
The independent report, commissioned by Sports Scotland, noted a lack of diversity at all levels of Cricket Scotland’s organizational structure, inadequate systems to report instances of racism and a lack of transparency in the talent selection processes. The report found that Cricket Scotland failed on 29 of 31 indicators of institutional racism.
The review analyzed a total of 448 examples of racism. And in a survey conducted as part of the study, a total of 62% of respondents had experienced, witnessed or reported incidents of racism or discrimination, and 34% had personally experienced racism.
Evidence also pointed to discrimination based on gender and religion. Most worryingly, where racial discrimination was apparent, 41% of respondents took no action because they had little or no confidence that it would be run by Cricket Scotland, the regional association or their club.
Exposing institutional racism
The Met Police was found to be institutionally racist by the police Stephen Lawrence research in 1993. Sir William Macpherson described institutional racism as the collective failure of an organization to provide appropriate and professional service to people because of their color, culture or ethnic origin.
At the end of last year, Azeem Rafiq made headlines when he told MPs about racism he had witnessed at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club. In Scotland, players Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh were inspired by Rafiq and also spoke out in public about the racism they have faced at the elite level in their long careers. haqi was sent home from the 2015 World Cup after declaring the discrimination he had experienced.
To raise awareness of the prevalence of racism in Scottish cricket, Running out of racism (ROR) campaign was set up in 2021. I spoke with two of the founders, Ammar Ashraf and Raza Sadiq, to get their views on the report and the future of the game.
Ashraf previously worked for Cricket Scotland but told me he had left his job after feeling isolated and ignored by senior management after raising concerns about racism he witnessed within the organisation. He was particularly concerned about the selection bias he saw from coaches in performance training:
I’ve had performance training and many coaches spend most of their time with the white kids and not the Asian kids. In these situations, they often just hang out. When I challenged that, I was fobbed off.
But he also said he is hopeful for the future of the game now that Cricket Scotland is out of denial, and it is out in the open.
Raza Sadiq is CEO of the Sports club, a sports charity that uses sport as a means to promote anti-racism in south Glasgow. Sadiq witnessed racism in his long experience playing in the Western District Cricket Union. He told me that racism was widespread at the club level:
People were swearing and spitting, taking down and introducing a new system where you had to take a printed page with each player’s photo and name before going onto the field. They had a sample sheet with different pictures and names. For a man, a Pakistani man with a beard, they wrote under Osama Bin Laden. They said it was just a joke.
Sadiq believes the recent revelations will inspire others to speak out:
Now more and more people are coming out which is a good thing. Before it was suppressed, there was a fear of What are they going to do to me? What are they going to say to me? As the evidence comes out, more and more people want to tell their story. That’s how we change things.
Doing better in the future
Following the recommendations of the study, there should be a new Cricket Scotland board by September 2022, made up of a gender balance of at least 40% males and 40% females, with 25% of the board members coming from ethnic minorities.
Cricket Scotland must come up with a plan to implement the report’s recommendations, a process that could take years. Other sports in Scotland are already drawing inspiration from the findings to ensure more inclusive selection processes and introduce harsh penalties for those guilty of racist behaviour.
The findings of the study reaffirm that the oft-repeated no problem here story about racism in Scotland is far from the truth. These findings could help spark a long-awaited national discussion about the prevalence of racism in Scotland and take appropriate action to redress institutionally racist practices.
Sport does not exist in a vacuum and is only one arena where we can identify institutional racism. The brave testimonies of these cricketers should encourage us all to do better.
