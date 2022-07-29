Michigan football, Michigan State one of the best NCAA defenses ever

Like most Big Ten programs, when Michigan football and Michigan State football are at their best, it’s usually through the defense.

So when ESPN’s Bill Connelly Decided to Collect the Greatest 50 College Defenses of All Time it’s no surprise that both programs are included. Michigan had many more entries, with five teams moving up the ranks, but Michigan State had the highest-rated Big Ten defense on the list.

In 2021, MSU’s attack, led by one of the nation’s best running backs and most stable quarterbacks, was explosive on its way to an 11-2 finish, but that’s usually not the case for the Spartans.

SHAWN WINDSOR:Michigan football, Michigan State starts 2022 on an equal footing. Will they end it like this?

MEDIA DAYS:Harbaugh has an idea of ​​how Michigan and the Big Ten NIL . can dominate

MEDIA DAYS:5 Things We Learned About Football in the State of Michigan

Mark Dantonio, thanks in large part to his defense, had six seasons of 10 wins in an eight-year span as of 2010, culminating in a 2015 College Football Playoff appearance. Somewhat surprisingly, none of those teams were listed here.

Michigan had a more productive, if not quite as explosive, attack in 2021 and the same miserly defense.

Before, during and after the modernization of university football, UM has shown crushing defenses. Whether it’s Fielding Yost’s early 20th century squads allowing zero, two or six points over the course of a season or Bump Elliott’s 1964 Rose Bowl team, which allowed just 84 points in 10 games, has always had one of the most talented defenses in the country. That’s why Michigan’s five teams that made it into the top 50 tied LSU behind Alabama for the second most of any program.

Here are some other things we noticed:

All hail the 1965 MSU defense

Defense numbers 1, 2, 3, and 4 (2017 Alabama, 2016 Alabama, 1959 Ole Miss, and 1959 LSU, respectively) come from the SEC. But the rear of the top five is Duffy Daugherty’s Spartans.

“These Spartans conceded 13 combined points to No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 6 Purdue. They destroyed Michigan and Ohio State by a combined 56-14,” Connelly wrote. “They boasted future Hall of Famers on both defensive (Bubba Smith) and safety (George Webster), plus two other All-Americans in between.

“If college football had still determined the national champion before the bowl games, the state of Michigan would have taken the title after a rampant 10-0 regular season.

[This is Payton Thorne’s secret to Michigan State football’s success]

MSU was downright dominant. In regular ground, the Spartans allowed double-digit points three times and played only one game that ended in possession.

The only time MSU allowed two touchdowns that year was against UCLA in the Rose Bowl and that was with the help of two short fields.

“UCLA scored 6 on a muffled punt on the MSU, then pulled a surprise on-side kick and quickly scored again. That was what it took to score even 14 points on the Spartans… And it kept a title ring from the fingers of members of what was apparently the best non-SEC defense ever,” Connelly wrote.

UM’s top defences: a tradition of more than 70 years

The Wolverine teams to make the list range from the 1920s to 1997. There is Tad Wiemans 1927 club, ranked number 46, which allowed 4.9 points per game. Star UM football, baseball and basketball player Bennie Oosterbaan was a member of that team and would lead elite defense in the 1940s and 50s as head coach

Bo Schembechler’s 1973 team was number 40, receiving 6.2 points per game. But his best team, and the only other Big Ten team in the top 10, was the 1972 outfit (No. 9) who only gave up 5.2 points per game.

RAINER SABIN:Jim Harbaugh has reverted to old ways. Will it work?

“Led by safety Randy Logan and one of the best secondaries of the era…Michigan played two ranked teams in September No. 6 UCLA and No. 18 Tulane and conceded a combined 16 points,” Connelly wrote. “In the Wolverines’ first seven Big Ten games, they allowed 20.

“And even in their only loss, 14-11 to bitter rival Ohio State, they allowed only 192 yards, 78 of them on a single touchdown drive. This was the miserly defense of the stingy Schembechler era.”

Not far behind that team is the 1997 National Champion Wolverines, the 14th best defense of all time. Lloyd Carr’s team allowed 9.5 points per game. That season, Nebraska, the national champion, scored 40 points in more than half of his games and even 70 points in one. Four Big Ten teams averaged 30 points per game in 1997.

But Lloyd Carr’s team, led by Heisman winner Charles Woodson, never wavered.

“Michigan’s final national title run was defined by the full defense from lineman Glen Steele to linebacker Sam Sword to a deep and unforgiving secondary,” Connelly wrote. “Despite a schedule with four top-10 opponents, the Wolverines only allowed more than 16 points once… all year.”

[ Here’s how you cangain access to the subscribers stories linked above.]

No love for Ohio State?

People are criticizing Ohio State, which is hard to do with all the Buckeyes’ success over the past 20 years, because it hasn’t produced any star NFL quarterbacks. But the ESPN listing shows that some are unimpressed with Ohio’s defense. Each of them.

Although the state of Ohio has had 229 wins since 2001, the offense is mostly the reason why. The 2019 team allowed only 13.5 points per game and the fewest total yards per game in the nation, but there is an argument that Clemson and Georgia (No. 19 on this list) were better.

And in the late 1990s, OSU had several units that kept opponents to 14 or fewer points, but they weren’t considered the best in the Football Bowl subdivision.

There was a small representation of the Big Ten outside of Michigan and MSU.

Pre-Great Depression Illinois and Minnesota teams made the list as did the Nebraska and Maryland defenses, albeit before those programs joined the Big Ten (not counting USC and UCLA history yet).

Follow the free press Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

Your subscription makes this kind of work possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.