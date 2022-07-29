Tennis star Coco Gauff wins at Atlanta Open (VIDEO)

Coco Gauff is the youngest player in the Women’s Tennis Association’s top 100. She is now also number 11 in the world in singles.

While designer Coco Chanel, blues guitarist Coco Montoya, model Coco Rocha and baseball player Coco Crisp may be the most famous individuals with the name Coco in their field, a new Coco has entered the scene that may become the most famous of them all.

CocoGauff draws the chants of the crowd from the time-honoured lawns of Wimbledon to the heat-baked courts of the Atlanta Open. It was that taste of Southern hospitality that scored the most points in her recent game.

“I got such a warm welcome and was super happy that it sold out both nights. I definitely felt the love,” she said. “I’m just glad I got to play in this audience and play an evening session.”

The 18-year-old tennis sensation is no stranger to Atlanta, having grown up there. But playing at the Atlanta Open was something she never dreamed of as a child.

“I would definitely not think I would fly back here as a professional at eight years old and I think it’s a completely circular moment,” said Gauff.

She is the youngest player in the Women’s Tennis Association’s top 100. She also now ranks number 11 in the world in singles and is worth a whopping $3.5 million.

Her rise in tennis has been faster than the top spin of a Roger Federer forehand since she defeated tennis superstar Venus Williams at Wimbledon three years ago.

Hersuccesson has deposited nearly $5 million in WTA tour revenue into her bank account. Those wins and her growing popularity have also fueled more than $3 million in endorsements from the likes of sportswear maker New Balance and Italian pasta company Barilla.

“So much of our success is based on the players,” said Atlanta Open Tournament Director Eddie Gonzalez.

While the teenage sensation’s success has helped ticket sales for events like the Atlanta Open, her parents try to stay vigilant and remind themselves that she’s still young in a world full of seasoned, seasoned women.

“Well, I think we’re trying to give her the space to express herself and the space to stop playing tennis and understand her feelings,” said Gauff’s father, Corey. ‘Her mother also talks a lot about her feelings, how she feels. And you know, it’s generally good to be in balance.’

Still, like many black athletes before her, Gauff has chosen to use her rapidly rising fame to be candid about social issues, from the overthrow of Roe v. Wade to gun violence to the murder of George Floyd. And now she says she wants to inspire other young people to speak out.

“I think it’s very important,” Gauff said. “I think the youth is the group that is going to change the world. And I want to encourage all my peers and fellow people my age to just keep speaking out for what they believe in and no matter how young you are, you can make a difference. “

It’s a lesson her parents taught her at a very young age.

“One of the things we do as a family is speak your truth,” said Gauff’s mother, Candi. “And if it’s the truth and how you feel, as long as you have enough information and understand both sides and if that’s what you really believe, then I can’t stop you.”

With the Atlanta Open exhibition win behind her, Coco Gauff now sets her sights on taking a bite at the Apple the US Open in New York.

And another city known for its action, Las Vegas, loves its odds. She’s listed as the fourth-best bet to place on the US Open’s winning singles, and if the fans in Atlanta learned one thing, it’s: don’t bet against Coco.

For now, her road to the USOpen continues.