Sports
Cross Country program adds 13 for 2022
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton Cross Country Head Coach Chris Gannon has signed a talented recruiting class with seven men and six women who will be enrolling at The Hilltop this fall.
Participating in the men’s cross country program is: Matthew Kamp, Cole Haith, Brian Hiltebrand, Jonathan Lukas, Eli Moore, Dominic Riccia and Matthew Tolman. The recruitment journey for the Bluejay women’s positions Alexis Huddin, Carly Manchester, Anika Nettekoven, Caroline Rupper, Katherine Soule and Sophia Valentine.
“I couldn’t be happier with this year’s recruiting lesson,” said assistant coach Matthew Fayers, who also serves as the program’s recruiting coordinator. “Every year we’ve looked at building on the previous class and this year is no different. These new freshmen highlight the improvements the team has made and the trajectory of the program. We don’t just have some women who will be able to to an immediate big impact, but we have an incredibly strong group of medium range men coming in! I’m delighted they chose Creighton and can’t wait to see how they develop as people and Bluejays.”
Gannon was also effusive in his praise for the recruiting class.
“I’m very excited about the incoming men’s and women’s classes,” said Gannon, who will begin his fifth season next month at the helm of both programs. “We have a lot of momentum in our program right now and this class will maintain that positive energy. There are some standout artists in the class and some athletes who have the potential to make an immediate impact. For me it’s most exciting thing is the depth of adding such a great class with a lot of talent.In addition to bringing in a group of talented runners, we have brought in a group that understands the culture we have built over the years and will contribute to what it means to a Bluejay runner, in all areas of life.”
Both programs will look to continue their success on and off the track this fall. The Bluejays have been in the top three nationally for the GPA combined program in three of the last four seasons, and last week the men’s cross-country program won the BIG EAST Team Academic Excellence Award.
Creighton will begin its fall 2022 schedule on September 2 in Sioux Falls, SD, during the Augustana Twilight.
Men’s Cross Country Additions
Matthew Kamp Chandler, Arizona (Perry)
Three-time state qualifier in cross country, two-time state qualifier tournament on the track
14e capable in 2021 cross country
Named Team MVP in both cross country and track as a senior
AP Scholar with Distinction
Cole Haith Omaha, Nebraska (Millard West)
Three-time state qualifier in cross country, two-time state qualifier tournament on the track
Cross country team finished 25e in the nation in 2021
An Honors Student, he was twice named Academic All-State
Brian Hiltebrand Glenview, Illinois (Glenbrook South)
5e 800m at Illinois State Track Championships, ’21 & ’22’
State Qualifying in Cross Country, Two-time State Qualifying Tournament on Circuit
Three times all-state pick in track
Two-time Team MVP in cross country
Broke 13 school records in cross country or track and was team captain in both
Senior Class Vice President Earned Norman E. Watson Leadership Award
Jonathan Lukas Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin (Whitefish Bay)
Two-time state qualifier in cross country and two-time state qualifier on the track also qualified for state as a freshman tennis player
Lasted 17e at Wisconsin Cross Country Championships 2020
Choice of three times for all conferences
AP scholar
Eli Moore Olathe, Kan. (St. James Academy)
6e as a senior at Kansas State Cross Country Championships
7e 1600 at Kansas State Track Championships (5A)
8e 3200 at Kansas State Track Championships
Two-time State Medalist in Cross Country, Two-time State Qualifying Tournament on the Track
A member of the National Honor Society and named Academic All-State in cross country
Dominic Riccia Portland, Oregon (Jesuit)
3rd 800 m (1:53) at Oregon State Track Championships
6e in 4x400m in 2021 at State Championship track championships
State qualification in cross country and track each once
Helped team achieve senior cross country title
Four-time Academic All-Metro and Member of National Honors Society
Matthew Tolman Olathe, Kan. (Olathe South)
4e 1600 at Kansas State Track Championships (6A)
6e as a senior at Kansas State Cross Country Championships
8e 3200 at Kansas State Track Championships
Quadruple Qualification for State Cross Country meet
Four-time state qualifier in cross country, two-time state qualifier on the track
Women’s Cross Country Additions
Alexis Huddin Overland Park, Kan. (St Thomas Aquinas)
Four-time state qualifier in cross country, two-time state qualifier on the track
National Qualifier 2021 at 2000m Steeplechase, finish 12e at the Junior Olympics
As a freshman, team won state in cross country and she was team first in 4×800 relay
Junior team won the state on the track
Named Academic All-State as a senior, was a member of National Honor Society and graduated with the highest praise
Carly Manchester Elmhurst, Illinois (IC Catholic Prep)
8e in 800 at Illinois State Track Championships
5e in 3200 at Illinois State Track Championships, 11:07
8e as SR at Illinois State Cross Country Championships
Four-time nationwide medalist, six-time all-state artist on track
High Honor Roll all four years of high school, named an Illinois State Scholar and a Monsignor Plunkett Distinguished Scholar
Anika Nettekoven Appleton, Wisconsin (Appleton North)
Four-time state qualifying tournament in cross country and track
Four-time first-team all-conference in cross country
Paul Engen Sportswoman of the Year
Class Valedictorian, National Honor Society Treasurer, Key Club President and recognized with Rotary Student of Excellence Award
Caroline Rupper Sandy, Utah (Brighton)
6e in 3200 (11:02) at Utah State Track Championships
10e in 1600 (5:08) at Utah State Track Championships
14e as a senior at Utah State Cross Country Championships
Four-time state qualifier tournament in cross country, three-time state qualifier tournament on the track
Three-time Regional Champion in cross country
Has school records in the 3200m and 4x800m
Katherine Soule Overland Park, Kan. (Blue Valley West)
Quadruple State Qualification in Cross Country and State Qualification in Track Once
Two-time State Medalist and Academic All-State in Cross Country
State medal winner in the 3200m in 2019
Called a 2022 Kansas City Star Scholar athlete
Graduated with the highest praise
ACT Scholar, National Honor Society and National Merit Commended Scholar
Sophia Valentine Colorado Springs, Colorado (Classical Academy)
13e 800m at Colorado State Championships
18e 1600m at Colorado State Championships
Triple state qualification in both cross country and track
Part of a program that won all four years of high school in cross country
Played on a basketball team that made it to the last 16 in the state
National Honor Society and National Spanish Honor Society
Sources
2/ https://gocreighton.com/news/2022/7/29/mens-cross-country-cross-country-program-adds-13-for-2022.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]