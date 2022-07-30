Cross Country program adds 13 for 2022

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton Cross Country Head Coach Chris Gannon has signed a talented recruiting class with seven men and six women who will be enrolling at The Hilltop this fall.

Participating in the men’s cross country program is: Matthew Kamp , Cole Haith , Brian Hiltebrand , Jonathan Lukas , Eli Moore , Dominic Riccia and Matthew Tolman . The recruitment journey for the Bluejay women’s positions Alexis Huddin , Carly Manchester , Anika Nettekoven , Caroline Rupper , Katherine Soule and Sophia Valentine .

“I couldn’t be happier with this year’s recruiting lesson,” said assistant coach Matthew Fayers , who also serves as the program’s recruiting coordinator. “Every year we’ve looked at building on the previous class and this year is no different. These new freshmen highlight the improvements the team has made and the trajectory of the program. We don’t just have some women who will be able to to an immediate big impact, but we have an incredibly strong group of medium range men coming in! I’m delighted they chose Creighton and can’t wait to see how they develop as people and Bluejays.”

Gannon was also effusive in his praise for the recruiting class.

“I’m very excited about the incoming men’s and women’s classes,” said Gannon, who will begin his fifth season next month at the helm of both programs. “We have a lot of momentum in our program right now and this class will maintain that positive energy. There are some standout artists in the class and some athletes who have the potential to make an immediate impact. For me it’s most exciting thing is the depth of adding such a great class with a lot of talent.In addition to bringing in a group of talented runners, we have brought in a group that understands the culture we have built over the years and will contribute to what it means to a Bluejay runner, in all areas of life.”

Both programs will look to continue their success on and off the track this fall. The Bluejays have been in the top three nationally for the GPA combined program in three of the last four seasons, and last week the men’s cross-country program won the BIG EAST Team Academic Excellence Award.

Creighton will begin its fall 2022 schedule on September 2 in Sioux Falls, SD, during the Augustana Twilight.

Men’s Cross Country Additions

Matthew Kamp Chandler, Arizona (Perry)

Three-time state qualifier in cross country, two-time state qualifier tournament on the track

14e capable in 2021 cross country

Named Team MVP in both cross country and track as a senior

AP Scholar with Distinction

Cole Haith Omaha, Nebraska (Millard West)

Three-time state qualifier in cross country, two-time state qualifier tournament on the track

Cross country team finished 25e in the nation in 2021

An Honors Student, he was twice named Academic All-State

Brian Hiltebrand Glenview, Illinois (Glenbrook South)

5e 800m at Illinois State Track Championships, ’21 & ’22’

State Qualifying in Cross Country, Two-time State Qualifying Tournament on Circuit

Three times all-state pick in track

Two-time Team MVP in cross country

Broke 13 school records in cross country or track and was team captain in both

Senior Class Vice President Earned Norman E. Watson Leadership Award

Jonathan Lukas Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin (Whitefish Bay)

Two-time state qualifier in cross country and two-time state qualifier on the track also qualified for state as a freshman tennis player

Lasted 17e at Wisconsin Cross Country Championships 2020

Choice of three times for all conferences

AP scholar

Eli Moore Olathe, Kan. (St. James Academy)

6e as a senior at Kansas State Cross Country Championships

7e 1600 at Kansas State Track Championships (5A)

8e 3200 at Kansas State Track Championships

Two-time State Medalist in Cross Country, Two-time State Qualifying Tournament on the Track

A member of the National Honor Society and named Academic All-State in cross country

Dominic Riccia Portland, Oregon (Jesuit)

3rd 800 m (1:53) at Oregon State Track Championships

6e in 4x400m in 2021 at State Championship track championships

State qualification in cross country and track each once

Helped team achieve senior cross country title

Four-time Academic All-Metro and Member of National Honors Society

Matthew Tolman Olathe, Kan. (Olathe South)

4e 1600 at Kansas State Track Championships (6A)

6e as a senior at Kansas State Cross Country Championships

8e 3200 at Kansas State Track Championships

Quadruple Qualification for State Cross Country meet

Four-time state qualifier in cross country, two-time state qualifier on the track

Women’s Cross Country Additions

Alexis Huddin Overland Park, Kan. (St Thomas Aquinas)

Four-time state qualifier in cross country, two-time state qualifier on the track

National Qualifier 2021 at 2000m Steeplechase, finish 12e at the Junior Olympics

As a freshman, team won state in cross country and she was team first in 4×800 relay

Junior team won the state on the track

Named Academic All-State as a senior, was a member of National Honor Society and graduated with the highest praise

Carly Manchester Elmhurst, Illinois (IC Catholic Prep)

8e in 800 at Illinois State Track Championships

5e in 3200 at Illinois State Track Championships, 11:07

8e as SR at Illinois State Cross Country Championships

Four-time nationwide medalist, six-time all-state artist on track

High Honor Roll all four years of high school, named an Illinois State Scholar and a Monsignor Plunkett Distinguished Scholar

Anika Nettekoven Appleton, Wisconsin (Appleton North)

Four-time state qualifying tournament in cross country and track

Four-time first-team all-conference in cross country

Paul Engen Sportswoman of the Year

Class Valedictorian, National Honor Society Treasurer, Key Club President and recognized with Rotary Student of Excellence Award

Caroline Rupper Sandy, Utah (Brighton)

6e in 3200 (11:02) at Utah State Track Championships

10e in 1600 (5:08) at Utah State Track Championships

14e as a senior at Utah State Cross Country Championships

Four-time state qualifier tournament in cross country, three-time state qualifier tournament on the track

Three-time Regional Champion in cross country

Has school records in the 3200m and 4x800m

Katherine Soule Overland Park, Kan. (Blue Valley West)

Quadruple State Qualification in Cross Country and State Qualification in Track Once

Two-time State Medalist and Academic All-State in Cross Country

State medal winner in the 3200m in 2019

Called a 2022 Kansas City Star Scholar athlete

Graduated with the highest praise

ACT Scholar, National Honor Society and National Merit Commended Scholar

Sophia Valentine Colorado Springs, Colorado (Classical Academy)

13e 800m at Colorado State Championships

18e 1600m at Colorado State Championships

Triple state qualification in both cross country and track

Part of a program that won all four years of high school in cross country

Played on a basketball team that made it to the last 16 in the state

National Honor Society and National Spanish Honor Society