Indian cricket dips its toes in the multisport ocean

At the Commonwealth Games, Harmanpreet Kaurs’ side has the opportunity to break out of the shadow of the men’s team on a stage that cricket doesn’t come across very often. A good showing will fuel growing interest in women’s play at home and make a difference for gender equality



Cricket is unique. It is a team game where individual excellence not only defines the players, but often replaces the team itself. It strives for a global presence without compromising the privileges of its superpowers. It is a sport that basks in its adherence to tradition yet has changed its shape and format the most. And in India, it is a sport that identifies as much more religion, business, entertainment, celebration.

For these and other reasons, cricket has largely stayed away from multidisciplinary events celebrating sporting excellence, the Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. While the Asian Games featured cricket in 2010 and 2014, with a return planned in 2022 minus India, the Game Girl, modest performance in Malaysia’s Commonwealth Games, was way back in 1998.

The sport was then so far removed from its current avatar that current Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur was a little nine years old, Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble were at the peak of their respective careers and Shafali Verma was still more than five years away from conception. And so, when India’s female players left for Birmingham earlier this week, they found themselves in an enviable position: there was no history to judge against, just the chance to pioneer a future where facility-sharing in a Games Village would no longer exist a curiosity for cricketers.

game changer



It will be a game changer. This is the first time we are participating in an event of this magnitude. It’s a great platform for our girls to be with so many athletes in so many sports and it’s also an opportunity for us to showcase our sport and our talent, Harmanpreet said.

It is a first chance for the women’s team. In 1998, the 50-over version was played by the men only, with the cricketing world divided over the importance of the events. India’s Cricket Board of Trustees was initially hesitant and then wanted to send a B team, with priority for the Sahara Cup against arch-rival Pakistan in Toronto. Participation was only guaranteed after much flattery and coercion from the Indian Olympic Association, most notably then President Suresh Kalmadi, who did not deviate from his stance on the inclusion of Tendulkars and the government.

There were 16 teams, with several West Indian countries competing independently. The Indian team was split in two, one in Kuala Lumpur, the other in Toronto and the CWG outing ended disappointingly. The unit led by Ajay Jadeja only won one of the three league matches (one without result) and failed to reach the knockouts despite the presence of players such as Tendulkar, Kumble and VVS Laxman.

This time it’s a shorter, more competitive affair, with eight teams playing T20s. As cricketers, we’ve all watched the Olympics and the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games grow up, watch the national flag fly high and the national anthem played. This is an opportunity for us to do the same and it’s a matter of pride, coach Ramesh Powar insisted.

However, it is not an easy task for the team.

India is clubbed with Australia, Pakistan and Barbados in Pool A, with the team starting only favorite against Pakistan. This tournament is very important to us and we will definitely be playing for a medal. We grew up watching such events and we are happy to have this opportunity too, Harmanpreet said.

The tone and tenor are a far cry from the reluctant, protesting participation of 24 years ago. In a way, it is also representative of the changing sports scenario, around the world and at home. While cricket has clearly become a behemoth eclipsing everything else in the country, public interest in other sports, especially during multidisciplinary events, has multiplied. India’s consistent, albeit minor, successes have also played a part.

Other cricketing powers, including Australia and New Zealand, have also consistently supported and pushed for integration. And with existing markets, excluding India, approaching or on the brink of stagnation, those in power are constantly looking for newer markets. The wave of T20 competitions across the planet is just an indication of the same.

What sets things apart this time around is the opportunity it offers Indian female cricketers to break out of the shadows of their male counterparts, on their own terms, on a stage that the men seemingly don’t appreciate as much as the rest of the world. And a good showing on that stage would only help accelerate the achievement of gender equality, in opportunities and in benefits. It will also fuel the growing interest in women’s cricket at home.

With talks of a women’s IPL gaining momentum and the likes of the Big Bash League and The Hundred drawing top Indian names, unlike the men, the Indian women have been allowed to play in other franchise leagues, the CWG couldn’t have come at a better time. can come for the Indian women. That also explains the naming of an entire squad for the event.

What is also different on this occasion is the location. The 1998 edition was held in Kuala Lumpur, a city not so big in cricket, on hastily laid, poorly groomed fields. The interest came mainly from the expats who knew the sport and the players. This time around, with the games being played in Edgbaston on the right pitches in a country that knows its cricket, both the interest and the level of competition are expected to be much higher.

The shift also, in some ways, reflects the way perceptions in the sport have changed. Just as India has changed from a country, in foreign minds, from dusty roads, stray cows and the infamous Delhi Belly to the first stop for any professional cricketer, so too has the reticence of the Indian crickets given way to excited, albeit cautious, curiosity. to multidisciplinary events.

Something new



This is something new, not just for me, but for the whole team, we have never participated in an event involving other sports. It’s pretty new and we don’t really know about the Games Village so we’re not sure how much we’ll be able to go around and interact with other athletes. But I would love to talk to other athletes about the type of training they do, try to learn about their sport and share their experiences, said Vice Captain Smriti Mandhana.

It is certainly a novelty. Smriti added that the team was still processing the shift from striving for a trophy as a winner to striving for a podium finish and a medal, imagining the subtle but substantial shift of goals. A big part in this shift of perception has been played by a man Neeraj Chopra, and his Olympic gold.

Although the Olympic champion has retired from the CWG with some strain, he remains a favorite. Powar wanted to pick Neeraj and double Olympic medalist PV Sindhus brains to handle the pressure. Both have set the bar high and I would love to share their thoughts and exchange their preparations and notes on how they deal with the pressure of an entire nation, he said and Smriti cited Neeraj’s winning moment as the motivation to do it right .

I literally had goosebumps when the national anthem was played and the flag went up after Neeraj got it at the Olympics. We’ve all seen these events and everyone knows the feeling when the Indian flag goes up and that’s what we’re looking forward to here. We are clearly aiming for gold, not just a podium finish, she revealed.

Celebrate every medal



And Harmanpreet is looking forward to encouraging Indian athletes in other sports, something a single cricket tournament can never offer. I actually imagined that. Now it’s not just about cricket. We want to celebrate every medal we win, she declared.

There is an apocryphal story about hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay who is asked what he had that Sachin Tendulkar didn’t. Pillay supposedly replied: I am an Olympian, an Asian Games gold medalist. He can never be one. The CWG may not be in the same league as the Olympics, but the Indian women’s team now has a chance of never having those elusive medal cricketers.