How To Stream The 2022 US Open Tennis Championships

The 2022 US Tennis Open will be held between August 29 and September 11. Qualifying events will be held between August 23 and 28. Tickets are on sale now, so if you’re going to New York City to see the event in person, get them now to avoid missing out. However, if you can’t attend in person, there are plenty of streaming options so you can follow the games.







When does the US Open start?

The 2022 US Open Tennis kicks off on August 29 at 11 a.m. ET. The Women’s Finals kicks off on September 10 at 4:00 PM ET and the Men’s Final, the final event of the tournament, starts on September 11 at 4:00 PM ET. All evening events leading up to the finals start at 7pm, but morning event start times vary, so keep an eye out for these. Check the US Open website for full program.

ANDROIDPOLICE VIDEO OF THE DAY

How can I stream the US Open Tennis?

If you’re planning to watch from the US, streaming the US Open is easy. ESPN holds the broadcasting rights to the US Open and will stream it on ESPN and ESPN2 (some events may be broadcast on ESPN 3 and ESPN+). Most streaming services offer ESPN as part of their Live TV services, so there are plenty of options available to people in the US

If you’re outside the US, you won’t have as easy access to ESPN. Instead, you need to use a VPN to watch the US Open. VPNs are quick and easy to set up, especially if you use one of the best VPN apps for Android.

Take your time when choosing a streaming service, as live services are more expensive than standard streaming subscriptions. For example, a regular monthly subscription to Hulu costs $6.99, but the Live TV add-on costs $69.99. Many offer free trials, but don’t cover the entire US Open. To save money, start a free trial a few days before the tournament or switch shifts halfway through. It’s a hassle, but it will save you money.

Which streaming services will host the US Open Tennis?

Most streaming services offer ESPN, but we recommend choosing those that offer free trials. However, if you want to watch both the qualifiers and the main sessions, you may need to switch streaming services to watch the entire tournament for free. Don’t forget to cancel your subscription before your trial period ends.

ESPN+

No free trial

$6.99/month

While ESPN+ doesn’t offer a free trial, it’s by far the cheapest option on this list. It’s not flexible compared to the other services on this list, as you don’t get access to other sports channels as part of your subscription, and not all matches are covered on ESPN+. If you have ESPN recorded by your TV provider, downloading the app will allow you to stream all matches on the go.

fuboTV

Free 7-day trial

$70/month

fuboTV is a popular sports streaming service, but it is expensive. The free trial also doesn’t cover the entire US Open. However, if you time it carefully, you can watch the last seven days of the tournament, including the final, for free. It’s also useful if you want to stream sports outside of the US Open.

YouTube TV

$65/month

Free 14-day trial

YouTube TV offers a generous 14-day free trial, which is more than enough to stream the US Open. If you only plan on watching the US Open, there’s no reason to pay the expensive $65 per month subscription fee. However, you get access to many additional sports channels, so use your free trial to discover what it has to offer.

Sling TV

Sling TV offers a variety of streaming packages and ESPN is available at the cheapest tier. For just $25 a month, you get access to 31 channels, including ESPN. It does not offer a free trial, so only subscribe to Sling TV if you want access to the other channels. Note that the subscription price increases to $35 per month after your first month.

Hulu+ Live TV

$65/month

Free 7-day trial

Existing Hulu subscribers will find the Hulu+ Live TV upgrade an attractive option. The 7-day free trial lets you watch the second half of the US Open, so if you don’t want to keep your subscription, you can still play the most exciting games for free.

Direct TV Stream

Free 7-day trial

$69.99 per month

DirectTV is one of the most expensive options on our list, but the 7-day free trial lets you watch the US Open final for free. New subscribers also receive $30 off their first two months, bringing the price down to $54.99 per month.

Stream the US Open easily

Whether you’re upgrading an existing service or trying something new, there are plenty of ways to stream the US Open. Once you’ve made up your mind, you’ll need a good streaming device to comfortably watch the tournament.