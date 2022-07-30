IND vs GHA, 2022 Commonwealth Games Womens Hockey HIGHLIGHTS: Gurjits brace helps India beat Ghana 5-0

Welcome to Sportstars HIGHLGHTS of the women’s hockey match between India and Ghana at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre.

REPORT OF THE GAME

Overview

THE HOOTER BLOWS AND INDIA BEATS GHANA 5-0! Gurjit Kaur was one of the saviors for India, scoring two goals. India gets three points and is currently in first place in Pool A. It plays against Wales tomorrow at 11:30 PM IST.

11- LEFT RANGE FITS FOR INDIA IN LINE IF SALIMA GETS A DEFLECTION AND A TARGET IS SCORED. INDIA LEADS 5-0!

10- Bamfo gets a green card for tackle. CAN INDIA USE THIS OPPORTUNITY?

8– A missed opportunity to intercept for India. Monika takes a PC off Berko’s foot. Gurjit goes out for a layoff, but the ball goes wide.

7- Another penalty corner for India. Well guess what! Another video reference by Ghana suggesting a high ball. A free hit for Ghana as they keep the referral if the ball hits above the knee.

6- Penalty corner for India as the video referee claims the Ghana defender hit their back stick. Sulemana is hit by a drag from Gurjits on her chin because the Ghanaian players were not wearing face masks.

5- Sushila and Gurjit try to get work done near the Ghana D. Another team referral by Ghana, as they claim no foot was involved.

3– Vandana is hit by the ball by Sulemana while India gets a penalty corner. But the Indians can’t convert it.

1- India with one player out for the next four minutes. Can Ghana make full use of this?

FOURTH QUARTER

15– The attack in Ghana was promising, but due to their unorthodox style, they were unable to convert it. FIVE MINUTES YELLOW CARD FOR NEHA FOR UNWANTED ATTACK!

12– A stick tackle from Ghana, Penalty Corner for India. Ghana’s attack intensifies as they defeat the Indian D.

11– Vandana gets a chance, but Sulemana’s defense won’t allow it.

10– Ghana is asking for video reference. A successful reference as the Indians hit the ball to their hand, not the foot, according to the video refree.

9– PENALTY FOR INDIA! GURJIT TAKES BATTLE AND SHE KIND AGAIN! India leads 4-0.

7- Penalty corner for India. But Gurjit Kaur misses when the ball goes wide. AN INTERESTING NOTE IS THAT GHANA DOES NOT WEAR MASKS DURING PC.

6- Sangita gets a lead if India scores another goal. INDIA LEAD 3-0!

5– Ghana searches for stick tackle from India in video reference. A successful referral and Ghana rewarded a free hit. India tries to get revenge. But Ghana attacks on the right flank and in the Indian D.

3– Obstacle through Ghana, penalty corner through India. Ghana saves another PC because India doesn’t take the opportunity.

2– PC for India, Gurjit Kaur and Ekka cannot convert it. An exceptional counter-attack from Ghana, they get into the Indian D by running extremely fast. Savita saves another one.

1– Boye falls down. AN OPPORTUNITY FOR INDIA! Indians miss the opportunity.

THIRD QUARTER

India has 55 percent of the ball after the break, with one of the eight field goals and one penalty corner.

PEACE

15-Neha tries to score a goal, but Boye makes a fantastic save when the horn goes before halftime!

13- Neha gets a goal as she went through it and since hockey doesn’t count in own goals. INDIA TRAINING 2-0!

12– Copson gets another penalty corner for Ghana. A quick break for India when they break the penalty corner.

11- Ghana almost scores, but Savita saves. Gana in possession, gets a penalty corner! India loses a player because he starts early in the penalty. Ghana fails to convert it as Savita saves again.

10– Nikki is sent off with a green card as India to nine players.

8- Udita makes a mistake while the whistle is blown. Ghana in possession of the ball, India gets the ball. But they can’t score another goal if goalkeeper Boye kicks it away.

6– India in possession of the ball while Ghana frustrates India with their defense.

3-Ball waved in the air as Deep Grace tries to defend Ekka from Ghana reaching Indias D.

2- India back in Ghana’s D as they stop another Indian attack.

SECOND QUARTER

15- Ghana tries to defend India’s attacking style of play.

14- Sulemana saves a shot. Goalkeeper Boye saved a ball before the Indians passed her but was unable to score thanks to Sulemma.

12- YET ANOTHER PC FOR INDIA. A brilliant save from Ghana’s goalkeeper Boye. Ghana asks for a video reference, they keep the reference and they get a long corner instead of giving India a penalty.

10- Ghana defends well, because it has possession of the ball.

7- Green card for Doris Antwi.

4- INDIA GETS PENALTY ANGLE. BUT CAN’T TURN IT INTO A TARGET IF GHANAS RUNNER DEFENSED MONIKAS ATTEMPT TO SHOOTING.

3- India gets a penalty corner. India gets its first chance to score. AND GURJIT SCORTS WHEN THE BALL ENTERS THE LEFT CORNER. FIRST TARGET FOR INDIA!

1- Ghana starts with an attack on the Indian defense. They try to enter the Indian D, but the Indians intercept.

FIRST QUARTER

18:27 IST: ENTER GHANA AND INDIA!

INDIAS STARTS XI AGAINST GHANA

The starting grid for our Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games opener against Ghana today, July 29, 2022! Watch the action LIVE at 6:30 PM (IST) exclusively on the Sony Ten 3, Sony Six and Sony LIV app. pic.twitter.com/QaQLlM9RS8 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 29, 2022

When will the competition take place?

The two teams will compete against each other at 6:30 PM IST.

India W vs Ghana W head-to-head record

Women from India and Ghana have already faced each other once when India defeated Ghana 13-0 at the 2014-15 FIH World League in Delhi.

EXAMPLE:

At the start of the Commonwealth Games, the Indian women must have been haunted by their underpowered effort in the recently concluded World Cup in Spain and the Netherlands, where the Savita Punia-led squad finished ninth.

The side coached by Janneke Schopman would be desperate to prove that it is a much better side than what the recent results indicate. They would like to prove their opponents wrong about the perception that a historic fourth place finish at last year’s Tokyo Olympics was just a fluke.

The Indian women would also hope to break their 16-year-old medal brought here at the Games. India’s last medal – a silver – in CWG came in 2006 in Melbourne.

The only other medal Indian women have won at the Games since the introduction of hockey in 1998 was a gold medal in the 2002 edition in Manchester.

In addition to the brilliant Olympic campaign, the Indians would also receive a boost from their creditable third-place finish in their first Pro League outing this season.

While it is expected to be a breeze for India in their first two group matches against the world’s number 30 Ghana and the world number 24 Wales (on Saturday), the Savitas squad will face the first real challenge on August 2 face England before they make it to the finish. their polar campaign against No.15 Canada.

Where can you watch India vs Ghana, Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s hockey match?

The India vs Ghana Commonwealth Games 2022 hockey match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.

