India has not played conservative cricket in T20Is before, says Rohit Sharma





Rohit Sharma disagrees with the widely held notion that India previously played conservative cricket in T20Is. The India captain pointed to the team record leading to the 2021 T20 World Cup as proof that they had performed well.

In the period between the 2016 and 2021 editions of the T20 World Cup, India was marginally behind Pakistan in terms of win-loss ratio among the ten old ICC Full Member countries. India had won 45 out of 72 T20Is in this five-year period, while Pakistan won 46 out of 71 matches. Sound #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 warm up in the nets prior to the 1st #WIvIND T20I. pic.twitter.com/0V5A70l2EY BCCI (@BCCI) July 29, 2022 However, Rohit added that the current team management under him and head coach Rahul Dravid is trying to give the team a little more freedom to play. We don’t have the results at the World Cup, that doesn’t mean we’ve played bad cricket all these years. I disagree that we played conservative cricket, said Rohit in Trinidad ahead of the T20I five-match series against the West Indies. We’re taking all the vibes to the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium for the 1st T20I tomorrow! Get your tickets https://t.co/J6lTYXHYtX pic.twitter.com/JMTGyqzgfl Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 28, 2022 If you lose a single game in the World Cup, it starts to feel like we didn’t take our chances, but it’s not like that. If you look at the total games we’ve played leading up to the World Cup, we probably won 80 percent of our games. I can’t understand how you can win so many matches when you play conservatively. Yes, we couldn’t qualify (from our group) in the World Cup (2021 T20), but it’s happening. It doesn’t mean we played with fear or inhibitions. This is the captain @ImRo45 said if #TeamIndia get ready for the #WIvIND T20I series. pic.twitter.com/eVZeUpNe4Y — BCCI (@BCCI) July 29, 2022 Rohit said India has tried to create a team environment where players can perform without applying too much pressure. Even lately we haven’t changed anything, we play the same way. Just that people have been given a little freedom to play their game and not put any pressure on them. You don’t apply as much pressure when you play for your state or franchise, so you don’t have to include it when you play here. There is another pressure in international cricket, but our job is to reduce it or even eliminate it completely. And we are trying to create such an environment and will continue to do so. Our focus is also on keeping the environment light. The skipper called on outsiders to be patient with the team as the players tried to learn and sometimes the results could be counterproductive. If you play uninhibited, the performances will come naturally. That’s why I say people on the outside should stay calm. The kind of cricket we play, there will be failures, the results will be against us, but it’s okay, no problem with that, because we’re trying to learn something and try to do something different. So it is possible that we make mistakes. It doesn’t mean the players or the team are bad. We all have to change over time. We are changing, so I think the people from outside will have to change their thinking a bit too. Rohit said there were only a few spots left in the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. We know what to do to fill those spots. We try to address those things in these matches. The first T20I will be played against the West Indies on Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-were-not-playing-conservative-cricket-in-t20is-earlier-says-rohit-sharma-8058439/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos