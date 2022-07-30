Is Penn State Football about to take a big step forward in 2022?





After consecutive disappointing seasons, the Penn State fanbase is eager to see their Nittany Lions take a big step forward in 2022 and return to the top 15 team they were in the previous four years. According to a recent article by 247 SportsPenn State Football is a team that is about to take a big step forward in the coming season. There were a total of eight teams on the list, with the two most notable being a pair of recent national champions in LSU and Clemson. Then there was a team like Nebraska, which, although they have a proud history, only went 3-9 last year and is looking to take that “big step forward” to be a winning record that would secure bowling eligibility. set. The point is that taking a big step forward has different meanings for different programs because they are all at different points. For Clemson, they hope to return to the College Football Playoff and compete for a national title. But what would be a big step forward for the Nittany Lions? Considering they finished last season with a 7-6 record, a double-digit win would likely equate to a big step forward. The next question is: is 247 Sports right? After taking a few steps back, can Penn State Football take another step forward and become a top 15 team again? The short answer is yes. There are certainly some obvious and understandable question marks, the two most notable being coaching and quarterback play. However, James Franklin and Sean Clifford have already proven that they can get to 11-2 together, despite the performances of both having been inconsistent in recent years. Clifford said during Big Ten media days that in the first off-season with a new offense you learn that system, but in the second, you can master that system. So hopefully with him and the rest of the attack better prepared from a schematic standpoint, that will really help this team in the victory column. A solid trio of experienced tight ends and two of the best wide receivers in the country will also be helpful. Plus, a couple of excellent true freshman running backs should help improve the ground game, along with some promising young offensive linemen. Defensively, Penn State Football must replace a plethora of highly prolific players, but also return an elite “core four” of PJ Mustipher, Curtis Jacobs, Ji’Ayir Brown and Joey Porter jr. Combine them with a few young players with bright futures, such as Kalen King, Demeioun Robinson and Dani Dennis-Sutton, and this defense can’t miss a beat. For those reasons, as well as some others, I see no reason why the Nittany Lions can’t take a big step forward in 2022.

