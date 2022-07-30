



John Truchel rips a backhand volley in the men’s singles of the NTRP Championships at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center on July 29, 2022.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today The Steamboat Alpine Bank National Tennis Rating Program Championships kicked off on Friday morning, July 29, prior to a weekend of excitement at the Steamboat Springs Tennis and Pickleball Center. This tournament is filled with brackets ranging from a beginner level of 2.5 to a top tier 5.5 player to give everyone a chance to compete on their rankings and to ensure that anyone interested can be Hospitalized. Traditionally one of the largest adult tennis tournaments in the state of Colorado, the 2022 NTRP Championships had a 150-player limit due to the construction of the complex. They have normally targeted 250-300 participants in the past, but once construction is complete, they can probably take over 400+ participants. Bill Conway, often director of the center, is proud of this tournament and enjoys putting it together every year. Since competitors come from all over, his favorite part is scheduling matches for players who have probably never played against each other in the past. What I always make a point to do is that no one in the same zip code plays against each other in the first round, Conway said. The intent behind this is to ensure that players face new competition and potentially make new friends in the tennis community. Conway expressed his excitement at the local players competing and finally getting the chance to play with people outside of Steamboat. Due to Steamboats’ location, it acts like a bubble and not many tennis players in the city get a chance to compete with or against players from out of town. Men’s Singles competitor, Scot McDermott, returns a serve during the NTRP Championships at the Steamboat Tennis and Pickleball Center on July 29, 2022.

Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today Kathy Fader, an accountant for the tennis center, was given the opportunity to participate in the tournament and represent Steamboat. There aren’t that many of Steamboat in this tournament, so it’s always been a fear factor of people wanting to join because they’re stronger. Their 3.0 in Denver is like our 2.5 here, Fader said. Competitors in the larger cities can also participate more often in tournaments and build camaraderie with their doubles partner. This puts Steamboat behind in these competitions. Fader and her teammate lost their opening match and were eliminated, but she is guaranteed to have at least one more match this weekend if she battles her husband in one of the mixed doubles rounds. No matter where they are, all participants will receive goodies from the tournament sponsors, including everything from water bottles to socks to snacks. Above all, Conway has the same goal every year. He just wants the quality of the tournament to surpass the year before. Every year we have to make it better, Conway said. I always enjoy seeing the players because they can give me feedback to try this and try that, but it’s that nervous energy that is our biggest event. Can we do better than last year? That’s always the thing. To reach Tom Skulski, call 970-871-4240, email [email protected]

