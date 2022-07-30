MSG Networks will broadcast live ATP and WTA tennis coverage in August





Coverage throughout the month with live tournament action from the Citi Open, Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, National Bank Open, and Western and Southern Open Live tennis broadcasts on MSG Network with four hours of match play every weekday starting Monday, August 1st until Friday 19 Auguste; Coverage of the Citi Open Womens Semifinals and Finals also aired on Saturday, August 6e and Sunday 7 Auguste New York, NY (July 29, 2022) MSG Networks announced today that it will be providing live coverage of upcoming ATP and WTA tennis tournaments throughout August. The network’s tennis broadcasts will feature live tournament action from the Citi Open in Washington, DC, the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, the National Bank Open in Montreal/Toronto, and the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati. The lineup will consist of four hours of live match play every weekday starting Monday, August 1.st until Friday 19 Auguste, generally from 1 p.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET. The Citi Open’s network coverage also includes the women’s semi-finals and finals on Saturday, August 6e and Sunday 7 Auguste. The live broadcasts are produced by the Tennis Channel as part of MSG Networks’ programming with Sinclair and will feature some of the best matches each day, along with real-time updates of the game on other courts. The full broadcast schedule for each tournament during the month is below. The coverage will also be rebroadcast every evening in prime time on MSG+, and will also be available to viewers on MSG GO, the network’s live streaming and video-on-demand platform. Citi Open in Washington, DC Monday, 8/1 Friday, 8/5 13:00 17:00 ET (ATP, WTA) Saturday, 8/6 2:00 PM 6:00 PM ET (WTA Semifinals) Sunday, 8/7 2:30pm 4:30pm ET (WTA Final) Players expected to include 2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios, three-time major champion Andy Murray, ATP chief executive Taylor Fritz, former US Open champion Emma Raducanu, seven-time major champion Venus Williams and former US Open champion Sloane Stephens. Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose Monday, 8/1 Friday, 8/5 1:00 PM 5:00 PM ET (WTA) Players expected to be 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, four-time major champion Naomi Osaka, 2022 French Open finalist Coco Gauff, 2022 Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur, current WTA world #3 Maria Sakkari and former US Open finalist Madison Keys National Bank opens in Montreal/Toronto Monday, 8/8, Tuesday, 8/9, Wednesday, 8/10, Friday, 8/12 13:00 17:00 ET (ATP, WTA) Thursday, 8/11 7:00 PM 11:00 PM ET (ATP, WTA) Players expected to be 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, current ATP world #1 Daniil Medvedev, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, 2022 French Open champion and current WTA world #1 Iga will be Swiatek and current WTA world #2 Anett Kontaveit Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati Monday, 8/15 Friday, 8/19 1:00 PM 5:00 PM ET (ATP, WTA) Players expected to be 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal, 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, current ATP world #1 Daniil Medvedev, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, 2022 French Open champion and current WTA world #1 Iga will be Swiatek and four-time champion Naomi Osaka

