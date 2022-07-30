NHL Off-Season Outlook: St. Louis Blues





Jeff Curry-US TODAY Sports This is the latest file in THN.com’s ongoing analysis of each NHL team’s off-season moves. Today we break down the St. Louis Blues. 2021-22 Record: 49-22-11

Finish in the Central Division: 3rd

Salary Limit Available (according to CapFriendly.com): $625,000

Unlimited Free Agents: Tyler Bozak, F; James Neal, F What St. Louis has: An impressive core of skilled, experienced talent; a fully signed schedule; an experienced, respected management team in GM Doug Armstrong and head coach Craig Berube; an elite novice goalkeeper in Jordan Binnington; a deep defense corps whose top four players are all signed for the next four seasons; a top six group of forwards, eight of whom scored at least 20 goals last season What St. Louis Needs: Salary ceiling flexibility; a profession that satisfies the disgruntled star winger and top scorer Vladimir Tarasenko, and meets the needs that will arise after his departure; a solid season of goalkeeper support from new signing Thomas Greiss; good health and production from their fourth line of forwards What is realistic for St. Louis next season: The Blues had quite the ruckus in 2021-2022, first handling a trade request from winger and longtime cornerstone Vladimir Tarasenko, then pushing through the regular season battle of starting goalkeeper Jordan Binnington. But they overcame setbacks, found a way to keep Tarasenko in St. Louis, and had enough patience with Binnington to see him recover later in the year and into the postseason. As a result, they defeated the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the playoffs and gave eventual Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche a scare before falling to them in six games. Failing to make it to the Western Conference finals for the third consecutive season after winning the first cup in franchise history in 2018/19 is not the Blues’ idea of ​​success, but let’s face it – winning just one cup is hard enough, let’s just win multiple Cups with the same group of players. All the stars must align for a team to win it all, and St. Louis must keep pushing with their core talent while all can continue to contribute. Their tightness against the salary cap meant they had to part with departed unrestricted free agents David Perron and goalkeeper Ville Husso, but the Blues still have an impressive roster of attackers, a mobile, savvy collection of defenders and an ownership group willing to spend money. at the limit per year. That said, Tarasenko is believed to still want to get out of town, and with just a year left on his current contract, he could deliver a significant mix of prospects, cap space and NHL-ready talent in every trade. Such a move would be painful, but Tarasenko was a solid citizen for them last season and it probably isn’t worth the risk of keeping him in St. Louis if it means having an overtly unhappy player in the locker room. Either way, the Blues will be a playoff team again in 2022-23, and another showdown with the Avs looms. This could be the last hurray for this particular group as captain Ryan O’Reilly and forward Noel Acciari will all be unrestricted free agents next summer, and winger Jordan Kyrou will be a restricted free agent. The Blues will have cap space, but with Tarasenko somehow gone, is it time for them to reset right away? That’s a question GM Doug Armstrong will have to deal with soon enough. But for now, at least they’re still one of the league’s most dangerous teams, and they could easily jump over Minnesota for second place in the Central Division, giving them home field advantage in the first round.

