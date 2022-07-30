Several injured in grenade explosion at cricket match in Afghanistan | News





Four people were injured in the explosion in Kabul, forcing the T20 match to be temporarily halted, police and officials say.

An explosion went off at Kabul’s main cricket stadium during a match on Friday, injuring four spectators and briefly halting the match, officials and police said. The blast happened during a match between Pamir Zalmi and Band-e-Amir Dragons in the national T20 competition, which was held at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium. A spokesman for the Kabul Police Department said the explosion was caused by a grenade. The match was paused for a moment. After clearing the area, the match was resumed, spokesman Khalid Zadran told Reuters news agency. The blast injured four spectators, Afghan Cricket Boards chief Naseeb Khan said. The players, staffers and foreigners are all safe, he said on Twitter, without giving details. A top United Nations official, Ramiz Alakbarov, who was present at the stadium, condemned the horrific attack, a UN statement said. Today’s blast is another poignant reminder of the terrifying and sudden violence to which the population in Afghanistan continues to be subjected, Alakbarov, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Afghanistan, said in a statement. Friday is a weekly holiday in the country and a large crowd had gathered to watch the match. This eighth season of the Shpageeza Cricket League is the first such tournament since the Taliban seized power in August last year. The eight teams have many players from the country’s national team. Cricket is a hugely popular sport in Afghanistan, and the country’s national team continues to thrive on the international stage, despite limited resources and instability at home. A number of Afghans are among the world’s best. While the level of violence in Afghanistan has fallen since the Taliban takeover, the ISIL (ISIS) group has carried out several bombings and rifle attacks in recent months. The Taliban have said they have secured the country since taking power last August and largely eliminated the local offshoots of IS, but international officials and analysts have said the risk of a resurgence of attacks remains. Many of the attacks have targeted the Shia religious minority. Sunni mosques have also been attacked.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/7/29/four-wounded-in-grenade-blast-at-afghan-cricket-match

