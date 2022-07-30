ATP Tour players enjoy indoor tennis tournament • Current Publishing





Aleksandar Kovacevic didn’t mind beating the heat. Although ATP Tour officials preferred an outdoor tennis tournament at this time of year, the Rajeev Ram Foundations Indy Challenger was held at the Pearson Automotive Tennis Club in Zionsville because a suitable outdoor venue had not been found for the ATP Challenger tournament. It was definitely the best week of my pro career, said Kovacevic, a former University of Illinois player who delivered 25 aces in the final. Yibing Wu saved six championship points, beating Kovacevic 6-7 (12-10), 7-6 (15-13), 6-3 July 24 in the nearly 3-hour final. Wu, who earned $7,200 for the title, moved up to number 174 in the ATP rankings and is China’s highest ranked player. Kovacevic, who made $4,240, defeated 2022 NCAA champion Ben Shelton in the semifinals. Shelton plays for his father, Bryan Shelton, at the University of Florida. Ben’s mother is Lisa Witsken, the sister of Todd Witsken, an ATP professional from Carmel who died of brain cancer in 1998. Todd Witskens’ son, Tyler, is a teacher at Pearson Tennis Club. The players said they liked the break and not to worry about heat and weather, said Bob Bryant, a Carmel resident who served as the tournament director. It was probably one of the fastest surfaces they played on this year. I think they enjoyed how competitive it was. Bryant, who served as tournament director of the ATP Tours Atlanta tournament for 2 1/2 years, has been involved with the Rajeev Ram Foundation since moving to Indianapolis in 2013 to become the CEO of the 500 Festival. Ram, number 2 on the ATP Tour in doubles, graduated from Carmel High School in 2002. After learning that Bryant was taking the job, Ram visited Bryant in the Atlanta tournament office and asked Bryant to help with the foundation if he had time. This is 10 years of Raj consistently working with people who care about tennis in Indianapolis and keep them engaged and engaged, Bryant said. When the opportunity presented itself, he asked all of us to go the extra mile to make it happen. It was a volunteer effort almost across the board with people devoting their time and energy. Bryant said major local donors came together to fund the event. It was a great turnout and players seemed to love it all week, Bryant said. We got a lot of good reactions from ATP people, officials and players themselves. Kudos to Raj and our small powerful group. From a marketing point of view, we didn’t have much time. Bryant said there is time to see if the Challenger event can return in 2023. Ram was on site until the final few days of the tournament, when he had to leave to play doubles at the Atlanta Open.

