Parents Having Difficult Conversations Making Decisions In The Aftermath Of Hockey Canada Controversies

Sylvain Perrier was having lunch with his wife and daughter when he saw the latest news that Hockey Canada was engaged in another group sexual assault investigation, this time involving the 2003 junior world team.

He turned to his wife and started telling her in French about the charges when his daughter intervened and asked what they were talking about.

“For a second my brain froze and I was like, ‘Oh man, she’s only 11,'” Perrier said. “I’ve tried to explain it, but there’s no right way to explain it, right? Except you’re a bit forward-thinking with it. There’s no way to cover it up.”

Perrier and his family had stopped at a restaurant as they drove from their home in Gatineau, Que., to Sudbury, Ontario, for a hockey tournament his daughter was playing in. Since his daughter is familiar with the Hockey Canada brand, she was able to pick up on her parents talking about the sport she loves.

“So I said ‘these guys, they did bad things to this girl. And the person who was supposed to help this girl, well, they just gave her money and told her to be quiet,'” Perrier said. how i explained it. I mean, I don’t know if I did it right. But I don’t know how best to explain such a situation.”

Editor’s Note: The following story is about sexual assault and may be disturbing to some readers.



If you or someone you know needs support, those in Canada can find province-specific centers, crisis lines and services here. A list of resources and references for survivors and their loved ones can be found for readers in America here.

Hockey Canada received funding from the federal government and corporate sponsors on hold after allegations of sexual assault involving eight members of the 2018 men’s junior hockey team.

Those allegations came to light after it was reported that Hockey Canada had paid an undisclosed settlement to the complainant after suing the organization, the Canadian Hockey League and the eight unnamed players. The woman demanded $3.55 million.

Hockey Canada later confirmed that it maintained a fund that used small hockey membership fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including claims for sexual misconduct. the organization has since said the fund would no longer be used to pay claims over sexual assault allegations.

Hockey Canada announced on July 22 that a new sexual assault investigation involving members of the 2003 junior team was being launched.

Erin Dixon, who has a 14-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son, said she was upset to learn that her children’s registration fees had gone in part to a fund used to pay off sexual misconduct claims.

“I just don’t think that’s where kids’ athletic contribution should go and of course that behavior shouldn’t be tolerated or supported in any way,” said Dixon of Kingston, Ont. “It’s been a bit of a hit and not surprising to hear that the second situation (2003 allegations) is now coming out.

“With the amount of money they’ve set aside, I expect we’ll hear more. There will be more of this.”

Perrier said he felt “disgusted” that his daughter’s registration fees had gone into the fund.

“It’s hard for me to think about it,” said Perrier as his daughter was on the ice during her tournament. “How could this happen? Then how can Hockey Canada, which should be almost a church for every girl and boy who plays hockey, protect rapists and abusers? With our money?”

Dixon said she was “appalled” that some of her fees had been used to pay for sexual assault claims when there were more pressing, morally justifiable issues that the money could have supported.

“To think there are kids out there who can’t even afford to play, and some of the fees go into this, it’s just wrong on so many levels,” said Dixon, who played competitive hockey into adulthood. “There are just so many things that are affected here. Women’s hockey is an important one for me.

“The amount put into this fund could have meant a lot for women’s hockey.”

The ongoing controversies swirling around Hockey Canada and the use of registration fees force parents to make tough decisions, balancing their children’s desire to play hockey with ethical considerations.

Courtney Adams, of Sudbury, had planned to enroll her four-year-old son in hockey for the first time this fall, but the sexual assault allegations have made her think twice. She said how Hockey Canada handles the coming weeks will determine how her family moves forward.

“If there are no real changes in terms of the leadership group at Hockey Canada and an actual drive to change, not just the words, but the actions, there’s a chance we may not be enrolling in hockey in September,” Adams said. adding that it’s not just about where her money goes, but about making wise decisions as a parent.

“We also don’t like the idea that he’s in a culture that makes this possible. Yes, he’s young now, but if hockey is something he likes, and he wants to stay when he gets older, into his teenage years , this is not the culture we want to involve him in.”

All three parents said hockey culture is in crisis and cited several other controversies as examples.

Perrier noted that a local hockey team under 15 had to suspend six of its players in his neighborhood and that Hockey Quebec had to cancel the triple-A team’s last two games of the season over accusations of racism.

Dixon, a diehard Habs fan, said she was incredibly disappointed when the Montreal Canadiens summoned defender Logan Mailloux after he was convicted of sexual misconduct in 2020. anyway in the first round.

Adams said she was also concerned about the sexual assault trial of Vancouver Canucks striker Jake Virtanen, who was also a member of the 2016 Canadian junior team. Virtanen was found not guilty by a jury on Tuesday after Adams spoke to The Canadian Press.