Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff Optimistic About Expanded College Football Playoff, Possibly Before 2025
LOS ANGELES — Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff is so optimistic about the expansion of the College Football Playoff that he told ESPN on Friday that he may see the format change before current contracts end after the 2025 season.
“I’m confident we’re going to expand the College Football Playoff,” Kliavkoff told ESPN. “Actually, I wouldn’t be surprised if we agree on the format, if it happens before the end of the current term. Once you agree on the format, why not do it?”
Kliavkoff’s comments contradict the idea populated by the College Football Playoff board in February that the format would not be expanded until a new format is introduced for the 2026 season. Others were skeptical about the timeline, as an expansion decision would have to be made in the coming months. Among the skeptics is SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, who told ESPN that “it seems pretty clear to me” that the CFP format will not change until the current contract expires.
“They had made the decision that this would not happen during the 12-year cycle and they voted that way,” Sankey said. “So it seems pretty clear to me, despite what has been said into the microphones this week and last week.”
The next CFP meeting is via Zoom in mid-August, sources told ESPN, with another scheduled a month later.
Kliavkoff’s optimism is based on the gist of the most recent CFP meeting in Park City, Utah, last month. “[It was] the most productive CFP meeting I’ve experienced. I’m incredibly optimistic that we’re really going to get there.”
Could that lead to a new formula for the end of the current contract? That requires unanimous consent, which is always difficult in a space with so many dynamics and stakeholders.
“We are closer than ever to agreeing a format,” Kliavkoff said. “The lack of agreement on a format kept us from doing it fast, rather than slow.
“I said it when we met about this. Once you agree to a format, you can incorporate that into the existing contract. If we agree on what it will look like after the existing contract, why not try faster?”
In the fall, there was already discussion about expanding the playoff field in 2024 or 2025, but in the end the Big Ten, SEC and Pac-12 voted against in January and February for various reasons. To make sure it still happens before the current 12-year contract expires after the 2025 season, CFP director Bill Hancock told ESPN, “A lot of details should be worked out.”
“We’ll have to see,” Hancock said. “There’s still a lot of talk.” Hancock said the commissioners haven’t talked about extending the playoffs since June and the presidents and chancellors haven’t talked about it since May.
“The board of directors and management committee will discuss the format when the time comes,” Hancock said. “I feel the Commissioners were more open to change and collaboration when they met in June than in February.”
Sankey, when asked directly whether the Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC would change their minds if the SEC were willing to vote for playoff expansion, said, “I’m really interested in what people are saying in conference rooms, not in media days.”
“They have certainly spoken loud and clear repeatedly,” Sankey said of ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and Kliavkoff. “I don’t just take statements of the past weeks as clear direction indicators. Public statements like that have been made before and that eventually led to a standstill. I’m curious how people will handle it when we have to discuss important matters.”
Hancock said the June meeting did not include any discussion of a possible 16-team division, and the conversation was more philosophical than “in the weeds” about a division. The commissioners and athletic director of Notre Dame, Jack Swarbrick, initially liked the concept of awarding the top four teams with a bye in the format of 12 teams – something that would be lost with a field of 16 teams.
Swarbrick did not rule out the possibility of an accelerated timeline for a new CFP, but said it would be difficult to expand the field during the current contract.
“I think the calendar is the obstacle,” Swarbrick said. “I see the intention is there, but it’s not easy. It depends so much on the size of the play-off.”
Swarbrick was one of the authors of the original 12-team proposal, along with Sankey, outgoing Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, and Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson. Swarbrick said the reason they preferred 12 over 16 was because “we loved the farewell parties.”
“We loved how that rewarded teams,” he said, adding that all the discussions he’s been part of so far about a field of 16 teams have been “very conceptual.”
Sankey said in January he’s been very clear that when “people walk away, our views are reconsidered and evaluated, and they certainly are.” He added that he is at least interested in his colleague’s perspectives.
“We’re going to have to understand what the format is, what the elements of the format are going to be — all these little issues that made people take a stand,” he said.
Kliavkoff noted that he hasn’t delved into the details about the impact of television contracts. One of the likely steps in the next four-team playoff will be multiple television partners. ESPN currently owns all rights to the four-team playoff. Fox would be the expected favorite to join ESPN in the bidding as the CFP aims to potentially model its postseason after the NFLs and has multiple title holders.
What that will look like formally is still undecided, but the idea of a possible 16-game play-off remains. Kliavkoff called the dynamic in the room changing as Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is expected to reduce his demand for automatic qualifiers, one of the main stumbling blocks to the 12-team playoff. He also said that one of the ACC’s issues – a 365-day calendar overview – is ongoing and likely to be resolved.
“I’m in favor of extending the College Football Playoff,” said Kliavkoff. “I don’t have any particular problems between 12 and 16. I understand the arguments for and against.”
He added: “It’s going to be interesting now that I think Kevin is moving away from his demand for automatic qualifications. I’m willing to go into the room and listen.”
That idea of 16 teams is likely to bring calendar problems, as Swarbrick mentioned, and the likely debate over whether leagues might eliminate their conference title games in favor of that weekend set aside for the first weekend of the playoff. That would probably require a lot of contractual gymnastics and financial adjustments for those whose league title matches are worth the most money.
But the idea, for example, of Ohio State playing against Michigan to finish the season, then playing USC in the league title game and starting a potential four-game playoff run from there is daunting. Kliavkoff said he plans to advance to the Rose Bowl even in the wake of the Big Ten poaching two of the Pac-12’s most valuable brands. The Rose Bowl has long been a contract between the Big Ten and Pac-12.
“Three hours before the Rose Bowl every three years,” Kliavkoff said. “We’re 100 percent committed. It’s important. It’s part of the history and tradition of college athletics. When we start throwing traditions away for money, we’re in trouble. It’s not a big question.”
Kliavkoff declined to comment on Warren’s quotes from Big Ten media days that the two hadn’t spoken to each other since the Big Ten broke the three-league alliance by taking two of the Pac-12 schools.
“I’m not talking about who I’ve talked to and who I haven’t spoken to,” he said.
