Kabul hospital says explosion at cricket match injured 13





ISLAMABAD (AP) – A grenade exploded during a cricket match in Kabul on Friday, injuring 13 spectators in the stadium, an emergency hospital in the Afghan capital said. The Italian-run emergency hospital in Kabul said on Twitter that 12 of the injured had been hospitalized, while another patient was being treated and discharged. No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion at the International Cricket Stadium in Kabul, where several hundred people had gathered to watch the match between Band-e-Amir Dragons and Pamir Zalmi. The afternoon game was part of the domestic T20 Shpageza Cricket league matches that are held every year. Cricket is a hugely popular sport in Afghanistan. Khalid Zadran, the Taliban-appointed police spokesman for Kabul, said the match was briefly halted due to the grenade explosion, but was later resumed. “The match took place between two teams in the Shpageza League and during the match an explosion happened,” said Nassib Khan, chief executive of Afghanistan Cricket Board. In recent times, the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group known as Islamic State in Khorasan Province has claimed attacks in Kabul and other parts of the country. The IS affiliate, which has been operating in Afghanistan since 2014, is seen as the biggest security challenge for the country’s new Taliban rulers. After the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan last August, the former insurgents have taken drastic measures against IS, which has a foothold in the eastern province of Nangarhar. Ramiz Alakbarov, the deputy for the UN mission in Afghanistan, condemned Friday’s attack in a statement. He was in the stadium at the time of the attack and was due to address the Afghan Cricket Federation. Alakbarov could not confirm whether there were any deaths in the stadium, but wished the injured a speedy recovery. “Today’s blast is another poignant reminder of the terrifying and sudden violence to which the population in Afghanistan continues to be subjected,” he said. “Sport gives people hope, inspires children and generations, plays a vital role in breaking down barriers and bringing communities together.” Thomas West, the US special representative for Afghanistan, said he was deeply saddened by reports of the explosion at a cricket match in Kabul on Friday. “Violence serves no purpose and is not the answer for the people of Afghanistan,” said West, who succeeded Zalmay Khalilzad in the position. Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

