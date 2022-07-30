Jontae Gilbert, 2025 CB, Dedicates to Ohio State Football: Buckeyes Recruiting





COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football became the first program to receive a recruit’s commitment in 2025 with the addition of Jontae Gilbert of Douglass High School in Georgia. Gilbert got an offer after attending an OSU camp in June and currently has seven offers, including Arkansas and Georgia Tech. He continues Buckeyes’ recent resurgence in success in Georgia, even if they’ve missed guys like five-star safety Caleb Downs and four-star running Justice Haynes. Overall, the Buckeyes have landed 18 players out of the state, with six in the Ryan Day era. Since Day joined the staff as offensive coordinator in 2017, the 2018 cycle was the only league that didn’t have at least one player from Georgia. This is the third time a day class has been started by a defending player, although it is the first time a national player has done so. Jack Sawyer was the first to be deployed as a five-star defensive lineman in 2021, while Jyaire Brown started the 2022 class as a four-star cornerback while still living in New Orleans. He moved back to Ohio for his junior and senior years of high school. Other first commits included Ty Lockwood in 2023 as a four-star tight end and Dylan Raiola as a five-star quarterback and top player in the 2024 class. More Buckeyes Coverage OSU football challenges OSU basketball Can CJ Stroud get better in the second season? How B1G DB’s see CJ Stroud Former OSU Defender Dies What impact do OSU recruitment masses have? podcast How good is Jaxon Smith-Njigba? Loss to Michigan motivates OSU this year Talking Ryan Day and Expectations: Podcast Is the expectation of Days top 10 realistic? What Alabama’s latest deployment means for OSU Ryan Day concerned about OSU .’s offensive line When does the OSU preseason camp start? Will Lathan Ransom be ready for the season? What does Michigan’s win against OSU mean? lesmerises Henderson, Allen strive for supremacy of B1G RB Michigan fondly remembers victory vs. OSU – Shop the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here you can order Ohio State football gear online including jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more. If you or a loved one has questions and would like to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 .

