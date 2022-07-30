Ward elated as England sail to victory in hockey opener





Sam Ward said he was delighted to help Team England’s men’s hockey squad get their Commonwealth Games off to a flying start with a 6-0 win over Ghana at the University of Birmingham. Leicester-born forward Ward scored the highest score on the Gold Coast in 2018, but was unable to put his name on the scoresheet on this occasion as Nick Bandurak’s hat-trick plus scores from Phil Roper, Will Calnan and David Condon took the three points in the pool secured. b. Only the brilliance of Ghanaian goalkeeper Duisberg Offei on his country’s first-ever Commonwealth Games fixture prevented England from doing more damage to the scoreboard, but Paul Revingtons’ men will be confident before Wales on Sunday. Ward said: Their goalkeeper played an incredible game, that was incredible to watch, but we have a win to our name. Games like this pose a lot of challenges and we didn’t know what to expect, so we’re happy to get started. It was incredible to be back on home soil and to have a large audience supporting us the whole time. Ward revealed he is determined to finish on the podium again after winning bronze in Australia four years ago and with India and Canada also lurking, England is leaving no stone unturned in their quest for gold. He added: For me the goal is to go home with a medal. Of course we would like it to be gold, but it is a matter of going through the processes now. It’s a good start, we need to build in Sunday now and then Monday and go from there. England were in the village for six days for their opening hit and Ward credited the professional atmosphere within the squad for the skyrocketing level, something they will have to maintain if they are to progress to the final stages. He said: The mood in the camp is very good. We have very high standards for each other and we must continue to stick to them in order to make real progress in this tournament. National Lottery players raise more than 30 million a week for charities, including essential funding for sports from the grassroots to the elite. Find out how your numbers deliver amazing results on: www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk and join by using the hashtag: #TNLAthletes.

