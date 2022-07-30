Australia WIN the first-ever Commonwealth Games T20 cricket match

World champions Australia won the first women’s cricket match in Commonwealth Games history with a three-wicket victory over India thanks to Ashleigh Gardner’s unbeaten half-century and Jess Jonassen’s four-wicket-haul in their T20 clash on Friday.

Australia chased 155 to win in the 20-over match and got into trouble at one point by losing half of their side for 49, but Gardner got them across the line in style with an oversupply.

She hit nine fours in her 52 no out on 35 balls, while Grace Harris came in with 37 out of 20 before helping Alana King (18 no out) get the job done.

Indian bowler Renuka Singh took 4-18 in her four overs, but the effort was in vain.

Friday’s game was the first T20 match ever played at the Commonwealth Games. Cricket did feature in the 1998 league, but the men’s tournament was a 50-over format, rather than the shorter version of the game.

India had chosen to bat first after winning the toss, making 154-8 in their 20 overs thanks to skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s 52 on 34 balls – an eight-four knock and a six – and lead-off batter Shafali Verma’s 48.

But Jonassen’s 4-22 meant that the lower order couldn’t take them to a bigger total.

The early leaders of Group A, Australia, face Barbados on Sunday, as Pakistan faces arch-rival India.

Cricket returns to the Commonwealth Games after a 24-year absence from the women’s tournament.

The South African men’s team won the gold medal in the 1998 50-over competition in Kuala Lumpur.