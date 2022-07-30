Tennis Elbow: Symptoms, Causes and Treatment

Tennis elbow is an inflammation of the tendons that connect the muscles of the forearm to the outside of the elbow. It often occurs as a result of overuse of the forearm muscles and tendons and those around the elbow joint. Tennis elbow is also known as lateral elbow pain or lateral epicondylitis and is not necessarily related to tennis. However, tennis players often develop the condition because it stems from repeated muscle use. Half of all tennis players get tennis elbow in their career. Tennis elbow is thought to affect between 1 and 3 percent of the population in the United States (US). It usually occurs between the age of 30 and 50 years .

The most common symptom of tennis elbow is recurring pain on the outside of the upper arm, just below the elbow bend. Pain may also be felt further down the arm, toward the wrist. Pain can occur when the person lifts or bends the arm. It is also felt while performing basic actions, such as writing or when grasping small objects. Tennis elbow can cause pain when turning the forearm. This may be noticeable when turning a door handle or fully extending the forearm.

The cause of tennis elbow stems from repeating incorrect arm movements. This can lead to small tears in the tendon attachment at the elbow. In tennis, this translates into the repetitive motion and power of hitting a ball with a racket. Improper technique can cause the power in a racket’s swing to spin through and around the wrist. This creates a movement on the wrist instead of on the elbow joint or shoulder. This can increase the pressure on the tendon and cause irritation and inflammation. Usually the extensor muscles become painful due to this tendon breakdown. The extensors are the muscles that extend the wrist. Tennis elbow is associated with the extension of the fingers and wrist. This is the type of motion that allows the person to click or tap with the wrist, such as during a racket swing. Other causes Despite the name, tennis elbow refers to any injury to this particular tendon caused by overuse. Tennis elbow can arise from daily activities such as: use scissors

cutting tough food

gardening

sports activities involving a lot of throwing

swimming

handicrafts that involve repeatedly turning or lifting the wrist, such as plumbing, typing, or bricklaying. Sometimes there is no identifiable cause.

There is a simple test a person can do at home to determine if he or she has tennis elbow. Stand behind a chair and place your hands on the back of the chair, palms facing down and elbows straight. Try to lift the chair. If this action causes pain on the outside of the elbow, it is a likely indicator of tennis elbow. Sometimes an X-ray or MRI scan is needed to rule out other more serious conditions, such as arthritis or an elbow joint injury. However, imaging is rarely necessary. The doctor will test a series of arm movements before asking about the location and nature of the pain. This is normally enough information for the diagnosis of tennis elbow. An MRI provides a more detailed picture than an X-ray because it includes the soft tissues, muscles, and tendons in the arm. This may be necessary if the outer elbow pain does not respond to conservative treatment after a year. Electromyography (EMG) can be used to find out if the nerves are compressed.

Different treatment methods can be applied at home or after consultation with a doctor. Rest: Resting the arm is important. A break in activity allows the tears in the tendon attachment to heal. Tennis players treat more severe cases with ice, anti-inflammatory drugs, soft tissue massages, stretching exercises, and ultrasound therapy. Physiotherapy: Physical therapists often recommend that racket athletes strengthen their shoulder, upper arm, and abdominal muscles. This can help reduce wrist extensors during shoulder and arm movements. Ice massages and muscle stimulating techniques: These can also help the muscles heal. Strapping or taping the forearm: Supporting the area allows the muscle fibers to realign and relieves pressure on the area. A doctor may recommend using a splint for 2 to 3 weeks to incapacitate the elbow. Steroid Injection: If the symptoms are very painful and the condition makes movement difficult, a doctor may recommend a steroid injection. After a steroid injection, the person should rest the arm and avoid putting too much strain on it. Other conservative treatments: Other options include injections of botulinum toxin, also known as botox, and extracorporeal shock wave therapy (ESWT). ESWT is a technique thought to initiate the healing process by sending sound waves to the elbow. Heat therapy, low-level laser therapy, occupational therapy, and trigger point therapy are other options. A newly available therapy is an injection of platelet-rich plasma (PRP) prepared from the patient’s blood. PRP contains proteins that promote healing. The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) describes this treatment as promising, but it is still under investigation. Surgery: This may be necessary to remove the damaged portion of the tendon and relieve pain in the rare cases where non-surgical treatment does not resolve symptoms within 6 to 12 months. Among 80 and 95 percent of patients recover without surgery. To prevent further damage to the tendons, it may be helpful to wear an arm brace or wrist splint when using the arm. It can be removed while resting or sleeping. A doctor or physical therapist can advise you on the best type of brace or splint.

Stretching exercises and progressive strengthening exercises using weights or elastic bands may be helpful. They can increase pain-free grip strength and forearm strength. An article published by the Canadian GP recommends some exercises the use of dumbbells that aided muscle conditioning in patients with tennis elbow. Exercising during tennis elbow is essential for regaining muscle strength and reducing pain. Despite painful sensations, it is possible to incorporate an exercise routine by stretching first. The most important part of managing tennis elbow is maintaining a daily regimen of stretching and stretching. Start with lower weights and increase the difficulty of the moves until you can only complete ten lifts. Here is an example of a simple exercise to: improve tennis elbow symptoms . The Tyler Twist Find a long, thin object that you can comfortably grasp with both hands. It is preferable to use a flexible item that will still provide resistance as it is twisted. A rolled up towel can work. People who practice the Tyler Twist often use an exercise tool called a FlexBar. Hold the object vertically in front of your chest. Grab the object with both hands, with your hands in the same direction. Both wrists should be fully extended or bent back. Using tennis elbow, move the affected wrist in flexion, or a bent over position, around the object. Keep the wrist in flexion and rotate the object into a horizontal position, as if you were holding the handlebars of a bicycle. Keep your arms stretched out in front of your body. Move the unaffected wrist into flexion and join the affected wrist. Do three sets of 15 reps a day until symptoms improve. This video demonstrates the required movement. However, it is important to take these steps slowly. There are other exercises available. Talk to a physical therapist about the best routine for your body.