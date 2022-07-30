Sourav Ganguly confirms return to cricket; set to appear in special charity match in Legends League





Sourav Ganguly returns to cricket for a charity match Photo: IANS ESSENTIALS Sourav Ganguly is going to play in Legends League cricket

Ganguly will be a special charity match

The BCCI president confirmed the news on his social media account A few days after denying plans to return to the sport, Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that he will compete in the upcoming season of Legends League Cricket. Ganguly will participate in a special benefit match during the tournament. The chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, announced his return on his Instagram account. The ex-Indian skipper stated that he will be playing a fundraising match as part of India’s special Independence Day celebration – Azadi ka Mahotsav. Enjoying the training to be ready to play for a one time charity fund for azadi ka mahatsov..75 years of Indian independence and also empowering women with the top legends of the league cricket legends @llct20 should be hitting some cricket balls soon. ., Ganguly wrote on his official Instagram account. Related news Legends League Cricket: South African Icons Jacques Kallis, Dale Steyn in Season Two ‘My main goal is to…’: Indian superstar Virat Kohli ready to do anything for the team The second season of the tournament will take place in India, after the first edition was held in Oman earlier this year. The second season is scheduled for September 2022. After a three-team tournament in the first edition, the coming season will see a change of format. This time around, the tournament will be a franchise-based competition with six teams competing in the event. Several star players such as Harbhajan Singh, Dale Steyn, Eoin Morgan, Ross Taylor, Lance Klusner, Jacques Kallis and Irfan Pathan will participate. Related news Commonwealth Games: 2 cricketers test positive for COVID-19 ahead of India’s opening campaign against Australia ICC Confirms 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup to Take Place in India; Lord’s to host back-to-back WTC finals Matthew Ebden confirmed as a selection player for Tennis Premier League Season 4 | Exclusive interview Speaking of Ganguly, the legendary Indian cricketer had retired from international cricket in 2009. He continued to play domestic cricket, playing his last Indian Premier League (IPL) match in 2012, when he represented the Pune Warriors. Ganguly led India for five years, including being at the helm as the team reached the final of the 2003 Cricket World Cup. He played a total of 113 friendlies and 311 ODIs for the national team.

