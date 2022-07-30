Teen talks about alleged rape by San Diego state football players

She was 17 on the night that turned her life upside down, the night she claims multiple San Diego State University soccer players took turns raping her at a Halloween party a stone’s throw from campus.

The bruises healed, but the trauma didn’t.

She dropped out of high school and finished her senior year online. She went to a therapist and started a journal about her experiences.

Now 18, the young woman at the center of a university sexual assault scandal spoke publicly for the first time this week, recalling details of what happened at the October 16, 2021 party, as well as her frustrations over the ongoing police investigation and the lack of action from the university.

In response to a Times investigation detailing the alleged rape, university officials last month defended their decision not to launch their own investigation, saying they were doing so at the request of the San Diego Police Department. They also said the woman had never reported what happened to the university and that the police had never confirmed her identity.

But the woman’s father, who spoke to The Times on Friday on condition of anonymity to protect his daughters’ privacy, said he met a college police officer on Oct. 19, three days after the party. He said he gave the campus police lieutenant the name of his daughters, his phone number and a detailed description of the alleged rape involving football players. The lieutenant, he said, later told him the matter would be handled by the San Diego Police Department.

The father said it was absolutely ridiculous for the university to delay starting its own investigation or issuing a statement until The Times first reported details of the alleged attack last month.

To keep it quiet for more than nine months now, the same people who would have done this are allowed to roam freely, graduate, keep playing sports, he said. It drives me crazy.

His daughter said she was disappointed with the way the university responded. The Times generally does not identify alleged victims of sex crimes.

You always remember something like that, said the woman. And all I can really do now is hope that somehow I can get justice and feel that people have to face the consequences of their actions, because I feel that I can see the consequences of their actions. faced actions.

Her concerns were shared by student athletes who reported the alleged rape to officials through a campus-operated anonymous messaging system, saying they feared the university had not taken action against the football players, according to internal data reviewed by The Times. One athlete wondered if officials were trying to sweep it under the rug because our football team is doing so well.

One of the players at the center of the allegations has graduated. The university can no longer force him into a Title IX examination because he is not a student. Title IX is the federal law prohibiting gender discrimination in federally funded educational institutions.

State of San Diego issued a statement this week confirmed that a relative of the woman had visited the campus police on Oct. 19 and informed them that a report had been filed with the San Diego Police Department. The statement said the university launched its own investigation after police told them last week that it would not jeopardize their criminal investigation.

A San Diego state spokeswoman said on Friday that university president Adela de la Torre was not available for comment. In a statement, the state of San Diego said the school has asked the police to provide information about its complaint and Title IX proceedings to the woman and the university would like to contact the victim directly. The statement did not explain why the father was not given this information when he met campus police.

While complying with the SDPD investigation, the university was active in supporting and expanding educational activities and training, including mandatory training, the university said in its statement. The training covered topics such as consent, sexual misconduct and sexual assault.

The woman, who spoke publicly for the first time this week with CBS8 in San Diego, said a detective on her case responded for the first few months and that police were monitoring pretexts between her and the students she accused of sexual assault. . But since then she said she has received few updates.

In a letter to De la Torre in June, Assistant Police Chief Paul Connelly said police had conducted interviews, executed search warrants and evaluated more than 2 terabytes of data. The San Diego Police Department on Friday did not respond to requests from The Times to ask if a criminal investigation was ongoing and what changed in the case so university officials could continue their assessment. A spokeswoman for the San Diego County District Attorney’s office said police had not forwarded the case for possible prosecution.

The experience of young women has continued to haunt her.

She arrived at the Halloween party dressed as a fairy. She had already been drinking with her friends, she said, when she met a San Diego state soccer player at the house just steps from campus. The player gave her a drink and eventually led her into the house to a bedroom where she said several of his teammates took turns sexually assaulting her, beating her on a bed and ripping out her piercings.

Covered in blood, she found her friends outside after what she thought was over an hour.

I was just raped, she told them.

The next day, bruised on her neck and legs, she filed a report with the San Diego Police Department and underwent a rape investigation at Rady Childrens Hospital. The arduous process lasted all night as her body was taken and she was tested for pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.

Photos provided to The Times by her lawyer, Dan Gilleon, show dark bruises on her neck and on her knee and calf. A photo shows blood on part of her costume. Gilleon said he is preparing a lawsuit with names of known suspects.

The situation in the state of San Diego comes as the California State University system continues to struggle with its Title IX grievance process. The state legislature recently authorized a state audit of campuses dealing with such issues, and ongoing investigations by The Times have revealed discrepancies in how the nation’s largest four-year public university system handles such matters among top executives, professors and students. .

Although the woman’s father said he was reassured by the San Diego and campus police that the accused men’s status as college football players would not affect any investigation, he believes their status is the reason so little has been done.

He said his daughter wants to make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else. That those guys don’t sign NFL contracts and make a lot of money, get a free pass and let it happen to someone else. Since they got away with it once, they can get away with it twice.

