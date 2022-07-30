They’ve gerrymanded the draw: Tennis official says Cotecc draw is designed to work against A&B Under-12s





– Advertisement – By Neto Baptiste Secretary of the Antigua and Barbuda Tennis Association (ABTA), Peter Quinnhas accused the organizers of the International Tennis Federation (ITF)’s recently held COTECC Under-12 Championships in Trinidad of moving the proverbial goalpost in a deliberate attempt to thwart Team Antigua. Quinn, who also coached the team in Trinidad, questioned both the group composition and a later decision to scrap the traditional playoff between the top four teams in Groups A and B during the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show. We suspect they gerrymanded the draw a bit to work against us, because there were two groups: Group A and Group B, and they put us in Group A. Now Group A had the toughest teams in Antigua, Trinidads A team , Suriname, the US Virgin Islands and Guyana, and in Group B you had the Trinidad B team as the number one seeded team, Barbados, Grenada and St. Lucia, he said. I think they did some scouting on the first day and they recognized that the Antigua team was very strong based on the game, so they put us in that group so that our chances of going through would be minimized, he added . . Antigua and Barbuda did not advance to the next round of the competition, despite finishing second in Group A, losing only to Trinidad and Tobago. Rain is reported to have interrupted the opening days of the championships, forcing organizers to abandon the four-team playoff to determine first and second place. When asked if the tennis club plans to put their concerns in writing, Quinn said it’s decided to just leave it alone. We have expressed our concerns verbally, but I have consulted with the President [Cordell Williams] and he said to just leave it. We would have made a mental note of it, and there is a report that we have complained, but in terms of formal writing, we will move on from there, he said. Quinn praised the youngsters for their commitment and determination. Since the preparations were short, as the preparations were not as we wanted because they just came from school, we were challenged regarding the availability of the coaches and so on, so we had to scramble to set up a program to prepare them for the young people under the age of 12. So given the circumstances I think they have punched above their weight and we are proud of the achievement, he said. In their Group A quest, Antigua and Barbuda were victorious in three of their four draws [a series comprising two singles and one doubles match], lost only to Trinidad and Tobago by a margin of 2-1. Team Antigua and Barbuda defeated Suriname, USVI and Guyana all by 2-1 margins. Trinidad and Tobago became group winners after claiming all four of their ties, while Barbados advanced from Group B and advanced to the playoffs in Mexico. – Advertisement –

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://antiguaobserver.com/they-gerrymandered-the-draw-tennis-official-says-cotecc-draw-was-designed-to-work-against-ab-under-12s/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos