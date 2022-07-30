Durango High School adds ice hockey and esports – The Durango Herald

Connect with us

DHS hopes to engage more students in extracurricular activities

Durango goalkeeper Evan Brock stops a shot from Albuquerque Bears at the Chapman Hill Ice Rink last season. The team won the Rio Grande High School League last year, but will be a sanctioned Colorado High School Activities Association team starting this winter (Jerry McBride/Durango Herald)

Students looking for an extracurricular activity have a few new options at Durango High School this year.

The high school will offer ice hockey as a CHSAA sanctioned sport this winter, as well as esports as a sanctioned activity in the fall and spring.

It was exciting to add both programs, said district athletic director Ryan Knorr.

Durango has formed a high school ice hockey team in the past, but the Durango Area Youth Hockey Association has separated the club team from the high school. Previously, the Demons competed in the Rio Grande High School League with teams from New Mexico, Texas and Colorado, including rival Telluride. Durango won the league title last year. The previous season was canceled due to the pandemic, but Durango also won the league title the season before.

Durango’s Eli Holden takes on the New Mexico Cougars at Chapman Hill Ice Rink last season. Starting this year, ice hockey will be a CHSAA-sanctioned sport at DHS. (Jerry McBride/Durango Herald)

They need high-quality competition, Knorr said. It’s something they’ve been looking for and something CHSAA can do.

Knorr said the Durango Area Youth Hockey League approached him about adding the sport. They worked together to build a budget so that the school district wouldn’t have to incur too many additional costs. Knorr then spoke to Karen Cheser, Superintendent of Durango District 9-R about providing transportation and other details for the team.

Everyone has really supported me in making this idea a reality, Knorr said. He said the district will help the team with transportation and buses, while the club will continue to help with logistics and take on some of the costs.

Need to rely on (DAYHA) financially, Knorr said. They really supported me. The way the club was run and organized and the involvement of the community showed us what it can do for secondary school.

Knorr said he is finalizing some details, including what league Durango will play in, but it looks like DHS will be part of the Mountain League, which will include the teams on Colorado’s Western Slope. Knorr also said he hopes to post the coaching job announcement soon.

Ice hockey is one of the newer sports sanctioned by CHSAA, and a few years ago it added a second division, so now teams can compete in Class 4A or Class 5A.

Cheyenne Mountain defeated Colorado Academy for the Class 4A state title last year, while Denver defeated East Valor Christian for the 5A crown. East then captured the Division II national title with a 4-2 victory over the Huntington Tigers of Northport, New York, in the 2022 Chipotle-USA Hockey High School National Championships.

I think the spotlight will be on Colorado hockey after that, Knorr said. I’m just excited to take the momentum the club has built and have the students represented through CHSAA.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch platform is one of the games in which Colorado’s esports teams compete.

DHS students have an option to compete in video games

By adding esports, Knorr said the district hopes to get more students involved in activities.

Adding it to connect with students who wouldn’t otherwise be involved in athletics or extracurricular activities to get them more involved in high school, Knorr said. Finding opportunities for all our students is the goal of adding esports.

In the spring of 2021, 73 teams competed in esports in Colorado. Last spring, the first year esports was officially a sanctioned activity, the number rose to 101.

Knorr said he sent a survey and 13 students said they were interested in participating in esports. He expects that number to grow.

Esports is a mixed activity and students compete in games such as Super Smash Bros Ultimate on Nintendo Switch and Rocket League on PCs.

For esports, DHS will use the computer lab that AP students currently use for a programming class. Knorr said they needed to make minimal upgrades to the computers so they could be used. The state championships were held in person last spring, but the rest of the competitions take place online. Travel will be minimal.

The company that provides the teams with that platform to compete against each other is called Versus. Knorr said they received a Nintendo Switch bundle by joining Versus.

Adding esports also aligns with the inspectors’ larger goal of having DHS on the cutting edge of technology and innovation, Knorr said.

Knorr also said that there are many college scholarships available in gaming while career paths in the field are also booming.

After Knorr hired a boys’ soccer coach to replace Aaron Champenoy, who took a job as a college coach at Montana State University Billings, he said finding an esports coach is next on his list.

Since it’s new, I hope a teacher or staff member in the building will run it, Knorr said.

The future of esports in Colorado is bright, Rashaan Davis, CHSAA assistant commissioner overseeing esports, said in a press release. We continue to talk to school district leaders and building administrators across the state to help them implement esports in their schools. My short-term goal is to have esports teams in more than half of Colorado high schools, with the long-term goal for every high school to have an esports team.

I know that sounds optimistic. But the growth of this activity at the state and national levels, the variety of titles on offer, and the fact that this is an activity for just about every student on campus speaks to where I see this activity going.

