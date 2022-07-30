





CWG: Indian Men’s Table Tennis Team Beats Singapore to Reach Quarter Finals July 30, 2022, 1:11 PM

2 minutes reading

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran defeated Singapore’s Clarence Chew Zhe Yu (Source: Twitter/@sathiyantt) India’s men’s table tennis team took a one-sided victory over Singapore on the first day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.



The trio of Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Achantha Sharath Kamal defeated Singapore 3-0 and advanced to the quarter-finals.



Notably, they started the 2022 CWG by outsmarting Barbados 3-0 in the opening round.



Later in the evening they face Northern Ireland.



Here’s more.

India beats Singapore to reach the quarters! Desai and Gnanasekaran defeated Shao Feng Ethan Poh and Clarence Chew Zhe Yu in a closely fought match 11-5, 11-5, 9-11, 11-2.



Kamal, who is a two-time gold medalist in CWG men’s singles, defeated Pang Yew En Keon in a thrilling three-setter (11-8, 11-9, 11-9).



Gnanasekaran outsmarted Zhe Yu 11-7, 11-5, 11-8 in the second men’s singles to take a 3-0 win.

India proves overwhelming for Barbados India knocked out Barbados 3-0 in the first round match.



The duo of Desai and Gnanasekaran defeated Kevin Farley and Tyrese Knight 11-9, 11-9, 11-4 in the first doubles.



In the second tie, Kamal defeated Roman Maxwell and won in straight games 11-5, 11-3, 11-3.



Gnanasekaran completed the procedure when he made short work of Knight 11-4, 11-4, 11-5.

How did India fare in table tennis at CWG? India has the combined second most medals in table tennis at CWG (20).



The tally consists of six gold, four silver and 10 bronze medals.



India shares the record with England (seven gold, six silver and seven bronze).



Singapore is the most successful country, with 50 medals since the introduction of table tennis at CWG in 2022.



They have tied 22 gold, 14 silver and 14 bronze.

How did the Indian table tennis team perform in 2018 CWG? India was the showstopper in the 2018 CWG.



They topped the charts with eight medals.



India took three gold, two silver and three bronze.



Manika Batra shone in the women’s singles.



Meanwhile, India recorded victories in both men’s and women’s team events.



India had only won one medal (silver) in 2014, courtesy of Kamal and Amalraj Anthony Arputharaj in the men’s doubles.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsbytesapp.com/news/sports/cwg-india-men-s-table-tennis-team-enters-semi-finals/story The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos