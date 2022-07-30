Our players are certainly excited

Just as Kirby Smart did last week, Dan Lanning spoke to reporters on media days. Oregon’s new head coach spoke at PAC-12 media days in Los Angeles on Friday. Of course, his former employer was mentioned. Lanning has been the defensive coordinator at Georgia for the past three seasons, helping build a championship-winning unit. Now Hell wants to do the same for the Ducks, as he takes over from Mario Cristobal. Lanning’s first game, however, turns out to be quite a challenge. That’s because it’s against the team he just left. The one who won everything last season.

I certainly couldn’t pass up the opportunity to acknowledge our first game, Lanning said to conclude his opening statement. Play a very famous opponent in Georgia in a match at a neutral ground in Atlanta. Definitely excited to go back and see some familiar faces going there, to compete against a mentor and friend in Kirby Smart. Georgia and Oregon will open the season on September 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Both teams have more than a month to go before they take to the field against each other, with Georgia and Oregon taking advantage of fall camp to sort out some of the questions they have about each other. For the Ducks, they still haven’t announced a starting quarterback for the game. The alleged favorite is another name Georgia knows well as the Ducks brought in former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix through the transfer portal. Nix started three games against Georgia during his time with the Tigers and dropped all three games.

As the Georgia game looms large to start the season, Lanning made it clear that Oregon is focusing on itself before looking too far ahead. It’s clear he learned a thing or two from answering Smart’s questions. Honestly, we didn’t pay much attention to game one, Lanning said. I know our players are definitely excited to be on a National podium early and clearly play an elite opponent in Georgia who was really known. Guess what, they know me too.

Smarts’ answers about Oregon were similar on this point, with Georgia’s coach being cordial to Lanning. The two clearly have a relationship that goes beyond just coaching football. On SEC media days, Smart told reporters that he and Lanning have been chatting to each other from time to time this off-season. Obviously not about the specifics of both teams, but about the great points of being a football coach. It’s more gratitude in both directions. Hes had some questions as the first head coach. The same questions I would have had, Smart said. And we shared ideas and philosophies, and will continue to do so. That never stopped me from talking to anyone. Related: Kirby Smart on Georgia Football-Oregon opener: That game will help us get ready for the SEC gauntlet Oregon still has a little way to go if it matches what Georgia has been doing over the past few seasons. While Cristobal had Oregon compete in the PAC-12 every year, the Ducks haven’t made it to the College Football Playoff since 2014. After winning the Rose Bowl to close out the 2019 season, the Ducks failed to reach said heights in the previous two seasons. The opener against Georgia will certainly be used as a benchmark for both Lanning and the Oregon program. Although Lanning is a first-time head coach, he knows that expectations will be high for the Oregon program.