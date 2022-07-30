Venus returns, Raducanu faces tough test as Citi Open draw revealed





The Hologic WTA Tour returns to Washington DC for the first time since 2019 with a star-studded field and a series of enticing first-round encounters at the Citi Open, a WTA 250 event. Defending champion Jessica Pegula is the top seed, with reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu and two-time major champions Simona Halep and Victoria Azarenka rounding out the top four. Venus Williams, who plans to play her first singles match in nearly a year, will make her tournament debut against a qualifier. The winner will face Clara Tauson with number 8 or 2013 finalist Andrea Petkovic. Washington DC: Full draw | Order of play Main draw in Washington DC (WTA 250), where Jessica Pegula, Emma Raducanu, Simona Halep and Victoria Azarenka lead the way. Notable 1Rs: Raducanu-Bouzkova

Azarenka-Yastremska

Stephens-Tomljanovic

Kenin-Osorio

Venus Williams – Qualification pic.twitter.com/ihOypqT3ax WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) July 29, 2022 2019 Washington Highlights: Pegula Claims First WTA Title at Citi Open

Currently, Pegula is the highest ranked American with a career-high ranking of No. 7, and will face local wildcard Hailey Baptiste in the opening round. The winner will face Daria Saville or a qualifier. Raducanu has been seeded as No. 2 in her tournament debut. The world’s No. 10 took on the toughest assignment among the top-class teams when she was drawn to face Wimbledon quarter-finalist Marie Bouzkova in the first round. The talented Czech built on her summer success and is in the semifinals of the Prague Open this week. The winner between Raducanu and Bouzkova will face 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin or Colombia’s rising star Camila Osorio in the second round. Kenin will play her first tournament since Indian Wells, having been sidelined this spring with an injury. Raducanu’s quarter also includes No.5 seed Elise Mertens and 2015 champion Sloane Stephens. The American also faces a difficult opening draw against Ajla Tomljanovic, who rounds out her first major quarterfinal at Wimbledon. Halep with number 3 is placed in Pegula’s top half of the draw. Fresh off a run to the Wimbledon semi-finals, the former No. 1 will open against a qualifier. Halep enters Washington after making it to the semifinals of her last three tournaments. In her last attempt on American clay courts, she reached the Indian Wells semifinals in March. Number four Azarenka is playing her first tournament since Roland Garros and ended up in the bottom half of the draw. She will open against Dayana Yastremska. Also lurking in the Azarenka district is surprising Wimbledon semifinalist Tatjana Maria. The German starts against a qualifying match, with the winner taking on Mayar Sherif or Donna Vekic. The main tournament kicks off at Rock Creek Park on Monday, August 1. Everything you need to know about San Jose

