Red Wings of Tomorrow: Brennan Ali





Red Wings of Tomorrow reviews every prospect in the Detroit Red Wings system and what they predict in the future. Look closely at the strengths and weaknesses of their game, as well as what the future holds for them as they move through the Detroit organization. Today we look at the center Brennan Ali Brennan Alic Position: Centre How acquired: 212th Overall Pick (7th Round) in 2022 Draft 2021-22 stats: (GP-GA-Pts) 27-15-19-34 (with Avon Old Farms – Prep) Contract status: not signed Expected team 2022-23: University of Notre Dame Prospect Synopsis Ali just signed a letter of intent for our lady in Fall 2021, and will be eligible to play for the Fighting Irish in 2022-23. But the prep school he played at in Connecticut has quite a wealth of alumni, including Jonathan Quick and Brian Leetch. Avon Old Farms fell 4-2 in the NEPSAC Elite 8 semifinals after a 23-4 season. In those 27 games, Ali had 15 goals and 19 assists. He went on to play a handful of games with the USHL’s Lincoln Stars, providing two assists in nine games. Congratulations Brennan Ali! He was chosen by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2022 NHL Draft. Brennan played for the #WingedBeavers last season, graduating in May and going to Notre Dame in the fall. pic.twitter.com/tWG8k3nTnd — AOF HOCKEY (@AOF_Hockey) July 8, 2022 Estimated time of arrival in Detroit Ali is kicking off his college career at Notre Dame, but the returns from his preparatory career and even his brief stint in the USHL are certainly encouraging. Ali’s rights at Detroit don’t expire until 2026, when he turns 22, so growth between that time will definitely be something they’ll continue to follow. Amateur Scouting Director Kris Draper said after the draft how nice it was to see Ali’s reaction when he was called up. “It’s a very special moment,” Draper said. “We were glad he was here too. When he came around the table you could see the joy he had, so it was very special to him. Ali described himself as a power forward when answering post-selection questions. “Hard to play against,” Ali said of himself on the ice. “Big, physical, fast and with a good shot.” He also mentioned his insistence on playing a 200-foot game, a hallmark of Steve Yzerman teams. Determining an estimated time of arrival is only really feasible if there is at least one season in the books at ND. There is something to be said for the seasons lost to the COVID pandemic. If the late round rosters are going to see substantial growth across the league, it will be in the coming seasons. Could Ali be one of those choices? Ali’s career path is still early, but he landed at Notre Dame, which also has Jack Adams, fellow Red Wings prospects and other NHL-drafted prospects on the roster. It could be a solid first step for the young center, which is one of many selections the Red Wings hope will become a late-round gem. Welcome to your new home for the latest Detroit Red Wings news, analysis and opinions. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to DHN+ for all our content for members of Kevin Allen, Bob Duff and the National Hockey Now network.

