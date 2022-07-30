Guyana Women through to table tennis quarter-finals





.. Men’s team out of competition By Rawle Toney in Birmingham, England

IT WAS a mixed day for the country’s table tennis players on the opening day of competition at the Commonwealth Games yesterday.

The women’s team again made it to the quarter-finals of the Team event, while the men’s team will have an early shift of focus to singles this time around. As in 2018, the women’s table tennis squad will progress to the quarter-finals of the Commonwealth Games Team Competition, after going undefeated against Fiji and South Africa.

While the team of Chelsea Edghill, Priscilla Greaves and Natalie Cummings could easily outrun Fiji, they struggled to beat the women from South Africa. Greaves and Cummings got the team off to a perfect start as they defeated the pair of Lialaa Edwards and Daniesha Patel in straight sets.

However, Kalam Musfiquh knocked out Greaves 3-0, before Olympic Chelsea Edghill made light work of Patel, similarly to putting Guyana two games in one. But Musfiquh came back to play Cummings in an entertaining match.

Cummings, who wanted to seal the deal for Guyana, came out with an 11-7 win in the first set. But in the second set Musfiquh raced to a 0-8 lead. Cummings then played excellent tennis to make up for the mistakes that left her with a huge deficit. It wasn’t enough. She lost the set in a thrilling 13-15 result and also lost the following sets 8-11, 8-11. This brought Greaves back to the table to face Edwards. She spun her way to a 3-1 win to march the Guyanese women forward with only the best seeded India left to play in their group.

Following the team’s win, Edghill said that while things didn’t go as planned, she thanked Cummings and Greaves for their great start in the final game of the day against South Africa. According to Edghill, the team has achieved one goal so far, which is to at least reach the quarter-finals.

“It feels really good knowing that the hard work we’ve put in is paying off. We will give everything against India; it’s a strong team and all we can do is leave everything on the table. If it’s good enough to win, then so be it,” said the Olympian. But while things went smoothly for the women, the men’s team of Christopher Franklin, Jonathan Van Lange, Shemar Britton is struggling.

The Guyanese men opened against the home side where they were beaten 3-0 by England. In their second game of the day, it went wrong against Bangladesh, but the Tigers had the last word when it ended, winning 3-2 against the Guyanese.

They play Fiji in their last team event today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://guyanachronicle.com/2022/07/30/guyana-women-through-to-table-tennis-quarter-finals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos