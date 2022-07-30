Brad Roberts Named on Walter Camp Award Watchlist





Senior fullback Brad Roberts was one of 52 players named on the 2022 Walter Camp Award watchlist announced today by the Walter Camp Football Foundation. This is the second major player of the year that Roberts has earned as he was also on the Maxwell Award watchlist earlier this season. Roberts finished second in the Mountain West and 17th nationally in rushing with an average of 104.0 yards per game last season. He rushed for 1,352 yards on a school record of 298 carries, which was second nationally. His 1,352 rushing yards ranks third in program history and his most since 2007. Roberts, an all-conference first-team squad, posted a conference-best seven 100-yard rushing appearances of the year, the second most in Air Force history and the most – ever by a fullback. Roberts is the top return rushing rush in the Mountain West and is among the top nationally. Roberts rushed for 1,352 yards last season, an average of 104.0 per game. He ranks 14th nationally in yards per game and 12th in rushing yards among returning players. There are 44 offensive players (22 quarterbacks, 12 running backs, and 10 receivers/tight ends) on the preseason waiting list, along with eight from the ball’s defensive side. Players from 40 different schools representing 11 conferences (including independents) are represented on the preseason waiting list. Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State each have three players on the waiting list, while four schools (Kentucky, USC, Texas and Iowa State) have two. The 2022 watch list will be reduced to 10 semi-finalists in mid-November. The winner of the 2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year, voted on by the 130 NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced on ESPN’s College Football Awards Show (date to be determined). The winner will then receive their trophy at the Foundation’s 55th Annual Banquet in New Haven, Conn, early 2023. 2022 Walter Camp Player of Year Preseason Players to Watch Jordan Addison, WR, junior, USC

Rasheen Ali, RB, Sophomore, Marshall

Braelon Allen, RB, sophomore, Wisconsin

Will Anderson, LB, junior, Alabama

Kayshon Boutte, WR, junior, LSU

Brock Bowers, TE, sophomore, Georgia

Andre Carter II, LB, junior, Army West Point

Jalen Carter, DT, junior, Georgia

Dante Cephas, WR, junior, Kent State

Sean Clifford, QB, senior, Penn State

Blake Corum, RB, junior, Michigan

Malik Cunningham, QB, senior, Louisville

JT Daniels, QB, junior, West Virginia

Josh Downs, WR, junior, North Carolina

Dillon Gabriel, QB, junior, Oklahoma

Brett Gabbert, QB, junior, Miami (Ohio)

Jake Haener, QB, senior, Fresno State

Jaren Hall, QB, junior, BYU

Frank Harris, QB, senior, UTSA

Sam Hartman, QB, senior, Wake Forest

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, sophomore, Ohio State

Xavier Hutchinson, WR, senior, Iowa State

Quentin Johnston, WR, junior, TCU

Phil Jurkovec, QB, senior, Boston College

Calijah Kancey, DT, junior, Pittsburgh

Devin Leary, QB, junior, state of North Carolina

Will Levis, QB, senior, Kentucky

Grayson McCall, QB, senior, Coastal Carolina

Will McDonald IV, DE, senior, Iowa State

Michael Mayer, TE, Junior Notre Dame

Tanner Mordecai, QB, senior, SMU

Lew Nicholls, RB, sophomore, Central Michigan

Aiden O’Connell, QB, senior, Purdue

Spencer Rattler, QB, junior, South Carolina

Eli Ricks, DB, junior, Alabama

Kelee Ringo, DB, Sophomore, Georgia

Brad Roberts RB, senior, air force Bijan Robinson, RB, junior, Texas

Chris Rodriquez, RB, senior, Kentucky

Spencer Sanders, QB, senior, Oklahoma State

Noah Sewell, LB, junior, Oregon

Jaxson Smith-Njigba, WR, junior, Ohio State

CJ Stroud, QB, sophomore, Ohio State

Tavion Thomas, RB, junior, Utah

Payton Thorne, QB, junior, Michigan State

Cedric Tillman, WR, senior, Tennessee

Sean Tucker, RB, Sophomore, Syracuse

Tyler Van Dyke, QB, sophomore, Miami (Fla.)

Deuce Vaughn, RB, junior, Kansas State

Caleb Williams, QB, sophomore, USC

Xavier Worthy, WR, sophomore, Texas

Bryce Young, QB, junior, Alabama

