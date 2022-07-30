Sports
Brad Roberts Named on Walter Camp Award Watchlist
Senior fullback Brad Roberts was one of 52 players named on the 2022 Walter Camp Award watchlist announced today by the Walter Camp Football Foundation. This is the second major player of the year that Roberts has earned as he was also on the Maxwell Award watchlist earlier this season.
Roberts finished second in the Mountain West and 17th nationally in rushing with an average of 104.0 yards per game last season. He rushed for 1,352 yards on a school record of 298 carries, which was second nationally. His 1,352 rushing yards ranks third in program history and his most since 2007. Roberts, an all-conference first-team squad, posted a conference-best seven 100-yard rushing appearances of the year, the second most in Air Force history and the most – ever by a fullback. Roberts is the top return rushing rush in the Mountain West and is among the top nationally. Roberts rushed for 1,352 yards last season, an average of 104.0 per game. He ranks 14th nationally in yards per game and 12th in rushing yards among returning players.
There are 44 offensive players (22 quarterbacks, 12 running backs, and 10 receivers/tight ends) on the preseason waiting list, along with eight from the ball’s defensive side.
Players from 40 different schools representing 11 conferences (including independents) are represented on the preseason waiting list. Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State each have three players on the waiting list, while four schools (Kentucky, USC, Texas and Iowa State) have two.
The 2022 watch list will be reduced to 10 semi-finalists in mid-November. The winner of the 2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year, voted on by the 130 NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced on ESPN’s College Football Awards Show (date to be determined).
The winner will then receive their trophy at the Foundation’s 55th Annual Banquet in New Haven, Conn, early 2023.
2022 Walter Camp Player of Year Preseason Players to Watch
Jordan Addison, WR, junior, USC
Rasheen Ali, RB, Sophomore, Marshall
Braelon Allen, RB, sophomore, Wisconsin
Will Anderson, LB, junior, Alabama
Kayshon Boutte, WR, junior, LSU
Brock Bowers, TE, sophomore, Georgia
Andre Carter II, LB, junior, Army West Point
Jalen Carter, DT, junior, Georgia
Dante Cephas, WR, junior, Kent State
Sean Clifford, QB, senior, Penn State
Blake Corum, RB, junior, Michigan
Malik Cunningham, QB, senior, Louisville
JT Daniels, QB, junior, West Virginia
Josh Downs, WR, junior, North Carolina
Dillon Gabriel, QB, junior, Oklahoma
Brett Gabbert, QB, junior, Miami (Ohio)
Jake Haener, QB, senior, Fresno State
Jaren Hall, QB, junior, BYU
Frank Harris, QB, senior, UTSA
Sam Hartman, QB, senior, Wake Forest
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, sophomore, Ohio State
Xavier Hutchinson, WR, senior, Iowa State
Quentin Johnston, WR, junior, TCU
Phil Jurkovec, QB, senior, Boston College
Calijah Kancey, DT, junior, Pittsburgh
Devin Leary, QB, junior, state of North Carolina
Will Levis, QB, senior, Kentucky
Grayson McCall, QB, senior, Coastal Carolina
Will McDonald IV, DE, senior, Iowa State
Michael Mayer, TE, Junior Notre Dame
Tanner Mordecai, QB, senior, SMU
Lew Nicholls, RB, sophomore, Central Michigan
Aiden O’Connell, QB, senior, Purdue
Spencer Rattler, QB, junior, South Carolina
Eli Ricks, DB, junior, Alabama
Kelee Ringo, DB, Sophomore, Georgia
Brad RobertsRB, senior, air force
Bijan Robinson, RB, junior, Texas
Chris Rodriquez, RB, senior, Kentucky
Spencer Sanders, QB, senior, Oklahoma State
Noah Sewell, LB, junior, Oregon
Jaxson Smith-Njigba, WR, junior, Ohio State
CJ Stroud, QB, sophomore, Ohio State
Tavion Thomas, RB, junior, Utah
Payton Thorne, QB, junior, Michigan State
Cedric Tillman, WR, senior, Tennessee
Sean Tucker, RB, Sophomore, Syracuse
Tyler Van Dyke, QB, sophomore, Miami (Fla.)
Deuce Vaughn, RB, junior, Kansas State
Caleb Williams, QB, sophomore, USC
Xavier Worthy, WR, sophomore, Texas
Bryce Young, QB, junior, Alabama
