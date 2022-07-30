Meet Alice Capsey, England’s T20 cricket sensation in Birmingham 2022, who is too young to remember London 2012

Alice Capsey is so young she doesn’t remember the 2012 London Olympics. Still, the excitement of the teenage all-rounders taking part in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer is palpable.

The 17-year-old, who made her England debut last weekend, admits: I do and I don’t remember [London 2012]. My real first Olympic memory is watching Tom Daley and Matty Lee win diving in Tokyo [last year]. That was really cool. But I think the atmosphere of in the [athletes] village and being part of a bigger team is what I look forward to.

I find it really exciting. As a team, they were all looking forward to being part of a multi-sport event. I think it’s very important for women’s cricket.

England kick off their campaign against Sri Lanka in Edgbaston on Saturday, with the T20 event, the first time women’s cricket has been included in the Commonwealth Games. Only once before has cricket been played at the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Games, when the South African men won a 50-over tournament after beating Australia in the final.

Australia will also be the team to beat in Birmingham, although England will have hopes of meeting them at least in the final.

It’s something you dream about, Capsey says. Being part of the first female squad for the Commonwealth Games is very special. It’s a real honor and of course it would be great to come out with a medal.

Capsey’s first real Olympic memory is of Daley and Lee winning gold (Picture: Getty)

Capsey’s rise over the past year has been rapid. She was the breakout star of last year’s inaugural Hundred, with her 150 runs, including a standout 56 innings against London Spirit at Lords, and 10 wickets helping Oval Invincibles win the title.

She was just 16 when the Hundred started, and Invincibles coach Jonathan Batty needed Capsey’s mom’s permission before breaking the news of her call.

Mom knew for a good week before I found out, Capsey says. She didn’t tell me until JB called me, so she kept it quiet, didn’t she?

The same protocol was not necessary this summer, with England captain Heather Knight being able to call Capsey directly to tell her that her shed had been included in the Commonwealth Games squad.

It was a bit of a whirlwind last year, really fun and I didn’t expect it to get much better, but getting a call has topped it all, she says. I didn’t expect it so it made it even better.

Capseys first taste of senior international cricket came last Saturday in the second T20 against South Africa in Worcester, where she took her first wicket Lara Goodall to help England to a six wicket victory.

Her first international innings came two days later in Derby, where Capsey scored a striking 25 from 17 balls hitting at No. 3, while England sealed a 3-0 series against South Africa.

Anyone who has seen Capsey hit will not be surprised to learn that one of her role models is Jos Buttler, the English white-ball captain and one of the most destructive batters in the world. I try to be as positive as he is and play the ridiculous shots he takes, she says. He’s a bit ridiculous, isn’t he? He’s a freak.

Capsey, the youngest of five children, first fell in love with cricket while watching her brother play at Capel Cricket Club in Surrey.

That’s where the love for it started, she says. But I was a little bored sitting on the sidelines.

Capsey started playing for Surrey at the age of nine and rose through the ranks for that call-up to the Hundred last year. Now one of 51 domestic female players in England to have been awarded a professional contract since 2020, the teenager, who also plays for South East Stars in domestic cricket, is on his way to becoming a true cricket superstar.

Getting my first professional contract meant a lot, she says. You can see a career path appear and you can also be a professional cricketer and not play for England.

Obviously the dream is to play for England, but you have much more certainty. It’s a very nice position to be in as a younger player.

Having completed a Psychology A-Level and double B-Tech in sports leadership earlier this summer, Capseys now focuses solely on her cricket. I’m not going to college, I want to focus on my cricket, take every opportunity presented to me and just try to be the best cricketer I can be.

A trip to Australia last winter, when Capsey was part of the England A squad that was embedded with the senior team during the Ashes, gave her a taste of what it takes at the highest level. It was incredible, I loved every minute of it, she says. It was nice to see what an Ashes tour looked like for them and how they approach their training.

And it’s the Ashes with England women taking on Australia at home next summer, that’s the goal.

I think that tour definitely showed what it took, she says. That’s the pinnacle of winning an Ashes.

So it definitely helped me move forward in the sense of knowing where I want to go and what I want to be a part of.