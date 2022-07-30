DeKalb happy with new tennis courts | Evening star

WATERLOO Court one and two go together.

The great gorge between them has disappeared, along with the unsavory vegetation that nestled in the gorge.

The DeKalbs tennis teams have brand new courts to play on, starting with the boys’ season in the fall. The Barons will host Westview for a scrimmage on August 11 and the first real game in their new digs will be against Fremont on August 15.

“I’m so grateful to the DeKalb Central School District and the Auburn community for the fantastic tennis facility,” said DeKalb boys’ coach Todd Hartsough. I welcome the community to visit the new facility and support the Baron boys tennis team at one of our games this fall.

The Baron girls won’t be able to experience the new jobs until the spring, but they’re already looking forward to it.

They are absolutely gorgeous, girls coach Payton Rhodes Yarian said. I don’t even know what to say, I’m so excited. We were so happy, so grateful that we could do that this year.

The little things we took for granted. The nets have no tears. The lights work. We don’t have any cracks on the pitch to trip over or let the ball slide off. They did a fantastic job.

The lanes are blue surrounded by green. New black fencing surrounds them.

A larger concrete space between the courts will facilitate access. The stands are expected to see much more use after being moved to the west side of the runways so fans won’t have to face the blinding sun as they try to watch the action.

Additional space with a concrete surface surrounds the stands. During invitations, teams have space to set up their camps near the courts.

The huge improvement of the courts has excited players.

The latest courts were a bit beat up, so I’m pretty excited to get some new courts, said senior Grant Fetter. He thinks the new fence will reduce the number of stray balls that roll across different lanes.

The ball hits it and it dives down a bit, he said. Our old fence was very hard and the balls would fly. I like that a lot.

Fetter and the other seniors are happy that the courts were ready in time for their final seasons.

It’s really exciting to get new jobs while I’m still here at DeKalb, said Elijah Ehmke. As a senior, it’s really exciting.

Owen Holwerda is looking forward to improved playing conditions.

I was very impressed, he said. Previously, our courts had some cracks.

Last season there was one point where I had to play my game with a hole in the net, and we had to call when it came through the hole. It’s nice to see everything fresh again.

Kennlee Dick, a doubles player for the girls team, added: If you were playing, it would hit (the crack) and bounce off. I sometimes tripped over cracks.

Wyatt Derrow of the boys’ team agrees.

They look great, he said. I’m glad we have our new courts. They are a lot better than before. It was a little hard to play on them. This is a big improvement.

The girls are happy to have home jobs again and hope to make much fewer bus kilometers in the spring. This year they held home games in Angola and practiced in Carroll. Every day was a travel day.

I’m glad we just have courts, said Sophie Pfister. My first season we had to have all the away games and practice at Carroll. Much more convenient.