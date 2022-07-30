At final Canadian stop, Pope calls on Inuit youth to unite as a hockey team





IQALUIT, Nunavut, July 29 (Reuters) – Pope Francis, in his final address during a six-day trip to Canada on Friday, delivered a message intended to inspire northern Inuit youth, including a reference to one of the country’s most popular sports. land, hockey. Francis this week addressed his apology to older Indigenous generations who have been victims of abuse in government residential schools, mostly run by Catholic orders. On his last Canadian stop, in the northern city of Iqaluit, Nunavut, he turned to the youth. “How does Canada manage to win all those Olympic medals? How? Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Did Sarah Nurse or Marie-Philip Poulin score all those goals?’ the Pope said outside an Iqaluit elementary school, referring to two of Canada’s top female hockey players. ‘Hockey combines discipline and creativity, tactics and physical strength; but team spirit always makes the difference.” The Pope is more of a fan of the beautiful game, especially the Buenos Aires San Lorenzo football team. Francis’ reference to hockey comes amid police investigations into alleged gang assaults by two of the country’s junior national teams. The investigations are prominent news in Canada. The Canadian government separated more than 150,000 Indigenous children from their families between 1870 and 1996 and placed them in residential schools. Under the assimilation policies of successive governments, many children were beaten for speaking their mother tongue and some were also sexually abused. Francis apologized in Iqaluit for the role of “not a few Catholics” in the abuses of the residential school system, and has done so several times this week to indigenous groups. According to Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, a major Inuit organization, Francis spoke to an area in Nunavut with a suicide rate ten times higher than the Canadian average. Communities in Nunavut, freezing cold and dark, almost 24 hours a day sometimes in winter, are only accessible by plane and ship. Iqaluit Mayor Kenny Bell said there are many reasons why Nunavut has long struggled with suicides. “One is generational trauma that was caused by residential schools,” Bell said. “If you’re having a rough day, it can easily turn into a bad week or a bad month. It’s pretty terrifying.” Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Rod Nickel in Iqaluit, Nunavut; Editing by Aurora Ellis and Cynthia Osterman Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

