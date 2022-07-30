Commonwealth Games 2022: G Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal on Indian table tennis team advancing to quarter-finals





It took the Indian table tennis team just 49 minutes to make short work of Barbados at the Commonwealth Games. However, Singapore left India sweating for an hour and 18 minutes before surrendering to a 3-0 clean sweep. Top paddlers Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran were excited after an excellent first day of competition at the National Exhibition Center in Birmingham, where they advanced to the quarter-finals without much fuss. The whole team played very well. Singapore was a difficult draw in a group match. They’re a good, young side. It’s great to win in such a dominant way. The team is really in shape now, says Sathiyan. Really good way to start the tournament. The way Sathiyan and Harmeet (Desai) started in doubles gave me a lot of confidence before going into singles against Pang Yew En Koen. Before I lost to him once, I beat him twice… there is a little bit of history between the two of us, Sharath agrees. Sharath, in the second game against World No. 117, trailed 3-9 and admitted he found it a bit difficult to read his opponents’ serve. However, he bounced back in remarkable fashion, taking eight consecutive runs. It (the service) went pretty fast and then I figured out a way to compose myself and what to do. When I won the second set, going from 3-9 to 11-9, it put me back on top, says the 40-year veteran. The duo is housed in the micro village NEC. Sharath finds the concept of multiple locations for makeshift Games villages a welcome change. He said: It is different and good. We could just walk back to our rooms and not wait that long. I could also see some badminton players. They came in. It is freely accessible to everyone. That makes it a little closer, a little warmer for all of us. Sharath, Sathiyan, Harmeet and Sanil Shetty face Northern Ireland in a dead rubber on Saturday. It’s quite a long tournament. Very important to stay in good shape all the time. It’s a very good start. We feel really good, says Sathiyan, who is playing his first tournament ever in England. However, the turnout at the table tennis hall left much to be desired. I need more people, Sharath says bluntly. It’s good to play in front of an audience, especially after (Covid). Before leaving the room, he joked: We want medals. It doesn’t matter what color, when asked if his goal was to bring more than one gold medal back to the country. SCORES: INDIA 3-0 BARBADOS [H. Desai/ S. Gnanasekaran bt K. Farley/T. Knight 3-0 (11:9, 11:9, 11:4; 19min), S. Kamal bt R. Maxwell 3-0 (11:5, 11:3, 11:3; 14min), S. Gnanasekaran bt T. Knight 3-0 (11:4, 11:4, 11:5; 16min)] INDIA 3-0 SINGAPORE[H. Desai/ S. Gnanasekaran bt SF Poh/ZY Chew 3-1 (11:5, 11:5, 9:11, 11:2; 27min), S. Kamal bt Pang YEK 3-0 (11:8, 11:9, 11:9; 28min), S. Gnanasekaran bt ZY Chew 3-0 (11:7, 11:5, 11:8; 23min)]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/commonwealth-games/news/commonwealth-games-2022-india-table-tennis-team-qualifies-for-quarterfinals-sharath-kamal-sathiyan/article65701601.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos