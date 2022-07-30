Chaney, Mitchell take silver on day 4 of the Phillips 66 National Championships





IRVINE, California. Adam Chaney set a personal best of 53.68 in the 100m back, while Jake Mitchell had a tight finish in the 400m freestyle when the Gator duo won silver on night four of the Phillips 66 National Championships at the William Woollett Jr. . Aquatic Center. Kieran Smith bronze in the 400-meter freestyle, as Florida is now entitled to ten medals this week. Chaney finished just 0.13 seconds behind first place. The Mason, Ohio native, who was an All-American and All-SEC First Team in the 100 yard this year, will compete in the 50-meter freestyle tomorrow. Mitchell took his highest finish of the week after finishing fifth in the 200-meter freestyle on Wednesday. The transfer from Michigan, who swam a 3:46.59 tonight, joined in Kieran Smith and Bobby Finke to go two-three-four in the 400-meter freestyle. Smith took his third medal of the week, silver in the 200m freestyle and bronze in the 400m IM and tonight’s 400m freestyle, where he hit the wall in 3:48.48. After scrambling the 1,500-meter freestyle earlier in the week due to a non-COVID illness, Bobby Finke used a strong final leg to climb back to fourth in the 400m freestyle at 3:48.99. Finke will finish his week tomorrow with the 800m freestyle, an event he won gold at the Olympics last year. In the consolation final, the trio of Tylor Mathieu , Kathleen Golding and Elise Bauer all took part in the final of the women’s 400-meter freestyle B at the beginning of Friday evening. Mathieu finished second at 4:14.22, while Golding was fourth at 4.14.56, followed by Bauer at 4.:15.63 in seventh. Tyler Watson finished eighth in the final of the men’s 400m freestyle B with a time of 3:55.17, while the duo Dillon Hillis and Raphael Rached Windmuller both took part in the final of the 100m chest B. Hillis finished fifth, hitting the wall in 1:00.96, while Windmuller was not far behind in the eighth at 1:01.55. Preliminary rounds:

400 meters free ladies All three Gators who participated in the preliminary round of the 400-meter freestyle, Tylor Mathieu , Elise Bauer and Kathleen Golding , all advanced to the B-final. Mathieu led the way with a 4:15.48, while Bauer hit the wall in 4:16.42 and Golding narrowly passed with 4:16.73. 400 meters free men Jake Mitchell and Kieran Smith was at the top of the field in the morning, with Mitchell finishing first at 3:49.90 and Smith second at 3:50.48. Bobby Finke also qualified for the A-final hitting the wall in 3:52.03 while Tyler Watson advanced to the B-final with a time of 3:53.21. Jack VanDeusen recorded a time of 3:57.80 for a 30th place. 100 meters chest men The duo of Dillon Hillis and Raphael Rached Windmuller both qualified for the B-final on Friday morning. Hillis finished 11th at 1:01.34, while Windmuller’s time of 1:01.55 put him in 15th place. Julian Smith finished 47th after posting a 1:03.23. 100 meters back ladies

Rosie is confused swam 1:02.48 to finish 27th while Talia Bates finished 30th at 1:02.52. Men 100m back

Adam Chaney posted the second fastest time of the morning at 53.97 to advance to the A-final. Chaney came in the day with the third fastest seed time. The final day of the 2022 Phillips 66 National Championships kicks off with the prep session starting at 12pm ET and the finals at 8pm ET on NBCSports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://floridagators.com/news/2022/7/29/mens-swimming-diving-chaney-mitchell-secure-silvers-on-day-4-of-the-phillips-66-national-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos