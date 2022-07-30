Sports
T20 cricket match rocked by bomb at stadium in Kabul after grenade explosion at least 19 . kill makes
T20 cricket match rocked by bomb at International Cricket Stadium in Kabul after grenade blast kills at least 19
- Afghan T20 match interrupted by alleged suicide bombing at Kabul . Central Stadium
- VN sec-gen. claims at least 19 dead, contradicting official reports of zero deaths
- All players and match officials in the Shpageeza League match would be safe
- Match reportedly resumed after clean up at Kabul International Cricket Stadium
At least 19 people are believed to have been killed in a suicide bombing at a cricket match in Kabul.
The T20 match in the country’s Shpageeza League was staged at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium on Friday afternoon, with the blast reportedly taking place around 4:30 p.m.
According to local reports, four were injured and none were killed.
But UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tweeted condemning the terrorist attack, “which claimed the lives of at least 19 civilians and caused additional casualties.”
Fan video shows smoke rising over a corner of the stadium as fans flee to surrounding areas (left). Right: There appeared to be no major structural damage to the stadium
He added: “Attacks on civilians and civilian objects are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law.”
Estimates of the number of deaths have not yet been verified.
Taliban spokesman Khalid Zadran told Reuters earlier in the day: “The match was halted for a while.
“After clearing the area, the game resumed.”
Fans (left) were seen fleeing the affected area of the stadium, with some taking to the field. Right: A young fan stumbles away from the blast zone on the cricket pitch
The photo shows Taliban soldiers patrolling the stadium area after the bomb tonight
A member of Taliban law enforcement watches as authorities investigate the bombing today
Nassib Khan, chief executive of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, insisted all players and match officials were safe, with four injured in the crowd.
The video from spectators showed that there was a lot of disturbance throughout the stadium after the bomb.
According to an envoy of the UN assistance mission in Afghanistan, “many” victims were killed in local hospitals after the explosion.
Taliban officials claimed the match had started again, but it was not immediately clear that this was the case
Cricket Board chief executive Nassib Khan insisted all players and match officials were safe
Special RepresentativeDr. Ramiz Alakbarov said: “Today’s explosion is another poignant reminder of the terrifying and sudden violence to which the population of Afghanistan continues to be subjected.
“Sport gives people hope, inspires children and generations, plays a vital role in breaking down barriers and bringing communities together and is an important source of pride.
“I repeat that attacks on the population, including sports facilities, are strictly prohibited.”
Dozens of heavily armed Taliban enforcers were pictured around the stadium tonight
Officials downplayed the extent of the bombing, but the extent of damage could not be counted
