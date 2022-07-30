Misolic continues to live in the rainy Austrian Alps

KITZBHEL/WASHINGTON, July 29, 2022 (by Michael Dickens)

There is something about Kitzbhel that has brought out the best in Filip Misolicia this week in the Austrian Alps, rain or no rain. The 20-year-old 205th-place player from Graz, Austria, has reached his first ATP Tour semi-final in his tour-level debut. In a week that started with five Austrians in the main draw, Misolic is now the last Austrian on home soil.

On Friday, Misolic knocked out the number 80 in the world Dusan Lajovic of Serbia, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3, in a rain-delayed quarter-final game that was moved from Thursday evening to Friday afternoon.

Later on, Misolic’s incredible journey continued as he returned for his semi-final match against Germany’s 140th-rankedYannick Hanfmann. Misolic, however, ran into the rain again. This time, after two hours and 17 minutes and with a score of 6-2, 2-6, 6-6, rain forced the participants from the field with Misolic ahead in the decisive tie-break 1-0. They waited about two hours before being sent home at 9pm in the evening

Previously, Misolic snatched away his two-hour, 22-minute quarter-final win after Lajovic made a double foul at match point to advance against Hanfmann, who defeated Austria’s favorite son, former world No. 3.Dominic Thiemin the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Misolic has shown great poise and determination in his Kitzbhel debut and only in his third main draw. He recovered nicely after breaking 6-2, 5-4 in the second set while serving for the match. He soon won the middle set in a tiebreak.

Then, in the final set, Misolic broke from the start and drove the advantage until the end. He saved two breakpoints to hold on to 5-3 and then held steady in the final 10-point game in which the young Austrian triumphed.

Misolic finished his quarterfinal win with four aces, taking 71 percent of his first serving points and converting three of the 10 break points, including two in the final set when it mattered most.

“It feels great. I don’t have the words for it’ Misolic said during his court interview as he ran a towel through his sweat-soaked hair. “I want to thank everyone for the support.

“At the beginning I was very nervous, but I won the match anyway. I gave everything I had. I’m happy to play the semi-final.”

Bautista Agut reaches fourth season finale

Initially No. 3 seed Roberto Bautista Agu seemed to have things under control during his afternoon all-Spanish semi-final against number 5 seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas. After all, he led 6-3, 5-2 with a double-break lead in the second set.

While Bautista-Agut was unable to convert any of the three match points he had for the 5-4 victory, putting his 52nd-ranked opponent back into the fray, the 34-year-old World No. 20 feel beautiful. He won on his first match point of the tie-break in the second set, taking a 6-3, 7-6(3) win that took him to his fourth title game of the season. He also became the 19th Spaniard to reach the singles final in Kitzbhel in the Open Era (since 1968).

“It was a very tough ending” Bautista Agut said of his two hours and four minutes win. “I served twice before the match, but unfortunately I couldn’t win. At 5-4 I had three match points and he played very well. So I’m really happy with this tough win on this surface.”

By reaching the Kitzbhel final and improving his career record in the Austrian Alps to 3-1, Bautista Agut has reached his first Tour final on clay since losing the 2018 title match in Gstaad to Matteo Berrettini. He will compete for his second title of the season after winning his 10th career crown in Doha in February.

What Bautista won’t know until sometime on Saturday is who his opponent will be for the title match. That’s because Austrian wildcard Filip Misolicia and Yannick Hanfmann Germany must return to play their decisive tiebreak in the third set. The game was interrupted by rain with Misolic leading 1-0 in the tie-break. After a rain delay of almost two hours, the game was eventually halted for the night.

Misolic won the opening set 6-2 and Hanfmann put in a similar 6-2 score in the second set. The third set was a rollercoaster with each player breaking the other three times en route to setting up the tie-break at 6-all.

Around the Generali Open

With Austrians Dominic Thiem and Filip Misolicia according to Thursday’s order of play, this meant 6,300 spectators filled the Kitzbhel Tennis Center grounds, creating a lively atmosphere on Center Court. Among the celebrities who visited Center Court were Austrian ski jumper Gregor Schlierenzauer, German Olympic champion ski racer Maria Hfl-Riesch, Austrian World Cup ski racer Nici Schmidhofer and Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner.

The semi-finals of the doubles on Friday, coupled with number 1 seeds Tim Puetz from Germany and Michael Venus of New Zealand against No. 3 seeds Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Miesboth from Germany, who were a popular draw at Court Kuchenmeister all week, in one match.

The other was between two unseeded teams: Pedro Martinez from Spain and Lorenzo Sonego from Italy against Robin Haase of the Netherlands and Philipp Oswald of Austria.

In the first semi-final, top players Puetz and Venus won 7-6 (6), 7-6 (0) to advance to Saturday’s title match. They defeated Krawietz and Mies, 81-66, in the one hour and 56 minute match.

The second semifinal was won by Martinez and Sonego in a double tiebreak, 7-6 (9), 7-6 (2), in one hour and 55 minutes.

On Friday, Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic appeared in his fifth Kitzbhel quarterfinal in seven main-draw appearances (2015 QF, 2016 SF, 2016 QF, 2018 QF, 2022 QF).

“My game has become more passive by the day. I couldn’t quite release the handbrake, but of course it is very bitter to lose the race. By my standards there have been a lot of games in the last few weeks and then the game just got a bit weaker, which is a normal process.”

Dominic Thiem of Austria, during his post-match press conference, when describing his three-set quarterfinal loss to Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann on Thursday night.