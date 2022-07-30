Commonwealth Games Hockey: Scotland denied historic win as New Zealand rally in 5-5 epic





Birmingham- This was a tale of two crazy quarters, ending with New Zealand making a monumental comeback from 5-1 down to even the game, beating it almost in the closing seconds. The Black Sticks didn’t give up the chase when one of the great Commonwealth Games matches ended 5-5. For 40 minutes, all the signs pointed to Scotland’s biggest night on a hockey pitch. I can’t remember the last time we went 5-1 at halftime, said goalkeeper Tommy Alexander afterwards. It was a great performance in the first half. It was. The Scottish fans were ready to enjoy a raucous freshman night on the campus fields here. This after three goals in seven second quarter minutes, started by Callum Mackenzie before Jamie and Cam Golden, who also picked two from his own line, gave Scotland a 4-0 lead. There was a brief hiatus as Kane Russell pulled one out, but faith flooded the Scots and Jamie Golden’s second before the break had us flipping through the history books. In fact, a Blue Sticks goal was ruled out by video reference. The Black Sticks ramped up the intensity in the third quarter. Alexander ran off due to a cramp and Sam Lane struck from a corner. Scotland’s No. 1 came back, but even the break couldn’t shake the Kiwis. They managed to score four in eight minutes – with the Kiwis pulling their stopper at the start of the last quarter – the next three came in four hazy minutes for the Scottish backlines as the Black Sticks rioted, Jake Smith, Hugo Inglis and Sam Hiha—perhaps best summarizing the never-say-who throw at this humdinger with a shot on the turn—level up this game. There were also three chances of death. Five Blue Sticks were on their knees at the final horn despite the difference in ranking (New Zealand ninth, Scotland 19th). There were also several umpire grievances from the Canadian and Kenyan officials (ball does not leave the circle, penalized for aerial interception). I appreciate that you have to bring all your umpires, but if you want to run an international level tournament there has to be a point where you ask yourself if they are suitable for all matches, Alexander added. BIRMINGHAM – Commonwealth Games 2022 02 New Zealand v Scotland (Pool A) Photo: Hugo INGLIS celebrates the 5-5 COPYRIGHT WORLDSPORTPICS ADY KERRY Still, this should not overshadow Scotland’s performance here. The limited funding we have, and so many players abroad, that was a brave achievement, with young guys learning on the job, Alexander said. Scotlands coach, Derek Forsyth, said: We were a little unlucky considering the referee managers’ meeting. It was a great experience for the boys. I am very happy for them, I wish we had gotten the result. The boys have worked so hard. We are only allowed to play against these kinds of teams once every four years. The next test? Australia, the defending champions, on Sunday.

