Former sports minister: zero trust Hockey Canada can clean up its sport

Article content TORONTO As a former gymnast who has seen the dark side of that sport, Kirsty Duncan’s mandate has been to try to eradicate abuse in Canadian sport.

Article content Duncan, who served as Canada’s Minister of Sports from 2015 to 19, is angry that she was not informed by Hockey Canada or Sport Canada about the allegations of assault against the junior world team in 2018. She said she doesn’t trust Hockey Canada to clean up the sport now, especially if the same people continue to take charge.

Article content If we look at hockey, they have failed for 30 years, Duncan said. We heard about initiatives. Heard a lot afterwards. The turning point should have been after Sheldon Kennedy (who was abused by then coach Graham James in junior hockey). Has Hockey Canada Changed? The answer is no. I think they played around the edges. I think they did bits and pieces. But I think in 30 years they haven’t managed to change the culture. And why is this time different, if it’s the same leadership?

Article content Duncan spoke to The Canadian Press the day after publishing an op-ed in the Globe and Mail about hockey and Canada’s safe sports crisis. The emotion was evident in her voice. She wrote about growing up in gymnastics, which has also recently been in the spotlight with more than 500 Canadian gymnasts calling for an independent inquiry into their sport. I personally know how it feels to be told you have to eat Jell-O, laxatives, toilet paper and water pills to gain weight, and to be repeatedly verbally abused by other coaches, judges and parents, Duncan wrote. I’ll tell you about a judge, she said in Friday’s phone call. I’m at a local game. It’s LOCAL. His club level. The judge came up to my mother in front of the whole crowd and said your daughters are good, but she has a big ass. I would have been 11 or 12.

Article content Duncan, who is an MP for Etobicoke North, said she has devoted most of her life to sport and has become a coach and judge after her days as an athlete. (Children) have one childhood, she said. There was nothing more important to me than becoming a coach, I couldn’t wait to become a coach and you have young athletes, you have these little boys, the four year olds and they look at you with those big trusting eyes. How can you not do everything to protect them? Our apologies, but this video cannot be loaded. Elite athletes, coaches and judges often see cases of assault. That’s why, after being angry for 30 years, Duncan has made safe sports her mandate. When I got the chance to do something, I grabbed it and had only one goal: to protect athletes and children. I did everything in my power to provide protection in the sport, she said.

Article content Duncan said she faced major setbacks as she tried to introduce safe sports initiatives, including 13 safe sports summits across the country, the creation of a universal code of conduct, a telephone tipline, an expert advisory group on safe sports, and a research center for gender equality. Duncan believes that there should now be a sport-by-sport settlement in Canada, and the impractical prospect of policing at the grassroots, provincial and national levels will affect everyone. Everyone has a piece of this. Everyone should get up, she said. It’s overwhelming, Duncan added. But in the school system there is a duty of care. If you see something, you should report it. That doesn’t exist in sports. That’s why every time I spoke to the sports community I was clear, you have a duty of care. That means there is no going back. It’s not said I haven’t seen it, I haven’t heard it. Are you telling me Hockey Canada couldn’t see the patterns?

Article content Duncan, who was the minister of sports and science, said the federal government should make sports a priority, with a large dedicated department and the necessary funding. Because we were dealing with young people. It is the future of our country. Let’s give them the best start we can. The controversy over Hockey Canada began when the national sports organization reached a settlement in May with a woman who claims to have been sexually assaulted by members of the Canadian junior team in 2018. Since then, Sport Canada has frozen Hockey Canada’s funding, sponsors withdrew their support, and then news broke of allegations of another group sexual assault involving Canadian junior players in 2003.

