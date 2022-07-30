Former sports minister: zero trust Hockey Canada can clean up its sport

Article content
TORONTO As a former gymnast who has seen the dark side of that sport, Kirsty Duncan’s mandate has been to try to eradicate abuse in Canadian sport.
TORONTO As a former gymnast who has seen the dark side of that sport, Kirsty Duncan’s mandate has been to try to eradicate abuse in Canadian sport.
Duncan, who served as Canada’s Minister of Sports from 2015 to 19, is angry that she was not informed by Hockey Canada or Sport Canada about the allegations of assault against the junior world team in 2018.
She said she doesn’t trust Hockey Canada to clean up the sport now, especially if the same people continue to take charge.
If we look at hockey, they have failed for 30 years, Duncan said. We heard about initiatives. Heard a lot afterwards. The turning point should have been after Sheldon Kennedy (who was abused by then coach Graham James in junior hockey).
Has Hockey Canada Changed? The answer is no. I think they played around the edges. I think they did bits and pieces. But I think in 30 years they haven’t managed to change the culture. And why is this time different, if it’s the same leadership?
Duncan spoke to The Canadian Press the day after publishing an op-ed in the Globe and Mail about hockey and Canada’s safe sports crisis. The emotion was evident in her voice.
She wrote about growing up in gymnastics, which has also recently been in the spotlight with more than 500 Canadian gymnasts calling for an independent inquiry into their sport.
I personally know how it feels to be told you have to eat Jell-O, laxatives, toilet paper and water pills to gain weight, and to be repeatedly verbally abused by other coaches, judges and parents, Duncan wrote.
I’ll tell you about a judge, she said in Friday’s phone call. I’m at a local game. It’s LOCAL. His club level. The judge came up to my mother in front of the whole crowd and said your daughters are good, but she has a big ass. I would have been 11 or 12.
Duncan, who is an MP for Etobicoke North, said she has devoted most of her life to sport and has become a coach and judge after her days as an athlete.
(Children) have one childhood, she said. There was nothing more important to me than becoming a coach, I couldn’t wait to become a coach and you have young athletes, you have these little boys, the four year olds and they look at you with those big trusting eyes. How can you not do everything to protect them?
Elite athletes, coaches and judges often see cases of assault. That’s why, after being angry for 30 years, Duncan has made safe sports her mandate.
When I got the chance to do something, I grabbed it and had only one goal: to protect athletes and children. I did everything in my power to provide protection in the sport, she said.
Duncan said she faced major setbacks as she tried to introduce safe sports initiatives, including 13 safe sports summits across the country, the creation of a universal code of conduct, a telephone tipline, an expert advisory group on safe sports, and a research center for gender equality.
Duncan believes that there should now be a sport-by-sport settlement in Canada, and the impractical prospect of policing at the grassroots, provincial and national levels will affect everyone.
Everyone has a piece of this. Everyone should get up, she said.
It’s overwhelming, Duncan added. But in the school system there is a duty of care. If you see something, you should report it. That doesn’t exist in sports. That’s why every time I spoke to the sports community I was clear, you have a duty of care. That means there is no going back. It’s not said I haven’t seen it, I haven’t heard it. Are you telling me Hockey Canada couldn’t see the patterns?
Duncan, who was the minister of sports and science, said the federal government should make sports a priority, with a large dedicated department and the necessary funding.
Because we were dealing with young people. It is the future of our country. Let’s give them the best start we can.
The controversy over Hockey Canada began when the national sports organization reached a settlement in May with a woman who claims to have been sexually assaulted by members of the Canadian junior team in 2018.
Since then, Sport Canada has frozen Hockey Canada’s funding, sponsors withdrew their support, and then news broke of allegations of another group sexual assault involving Canadian junior players in 2003.
Sources
2/ https://torontosun.com/sports/hockey/former-sport-minister-duncan-has-zero-faith-hockey-canada-can-clean-up-its-sport
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]