





Commonwealth Games: India defeated Guyana 3-0 in table tennis (women) July 30, 2022, 5:34 PM

2 minutes reading

Sreeja Akula, Reeth Tennison and Manika Batra helped India win The Indian women’s table tennis team continues its winning run at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG).



India recorded a third consecutive victory after beating Guyana 3-0 in their Group 2 draw on Saturday.



The Indian pair of Sreeja Akula, Reeth Tennison and Manika Batra won in the singles and doubles.



Previously, the Indian women had won victories over South Africa and Fiji.

Win for Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison India got off to a winning start after Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison’s double pair defeated Natalie Cummings and Chelsea Edghill.



The Indian pair were in the money and won the first game 11-7.



Cummings and Edghill recovered in the next two games, but lost 7-11 and 5-11.



India thus took a 1-0 lead in the match.

Manika and Tennison seal victories for India In the singles Indian Manika Batra flew past Musfiquh Kalam and won 11-5, 11-3, 11-2. India thus gained an unassailable 2-0 lead over Guyana. Tennison then defeated Edghill to seal a 3-0 win for India. The Indian women’s table tennis team also previously defeated Fiji 3-0.



Fiji, in particular, recently lost 0-3 to South Africa.



Lailaa Edwards, Danisha Jayavant Patel and Mushfiquh Kalam won the singles and doubles for South Africa.



India now tops the Group 2 standings after three consecutive wins.



Guyana, South Africa and Fiji follow the Indians on the points list.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsbytesapp.com/news/sports/cwg-india-beat-guyana-3-0-in-table-tennis/story The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos