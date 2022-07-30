



NEW ORLEANS, La. – App State’s men’s and women’s track and field teams were recognized as USTFCCCA All-Academic Teams for the 2022 season. The women’s team recorded a cumulative GPA of 3.3, while the men’s team recorded a cumulative GPA of 3.01. During the indoor season, senior Peighton Simmons collected first-team All-Sun Belt honors for her gold medal in the women’s triple jump (13.12 m (43′ 0.7″) at the Sun Belt Indoor Championship, while seniors Arab Lilly junior Jada Branch sophomore Jasmine Donohue and freshmen Alexis Svoboda earned third-team all-conference honors. The women’s team was sixth with 49 points at the Sun Belt Indoor Championships. In February, senior De’Shawn Ballard juniors Jada Branch , Taylor Smith , Eric Haddock Jr. and sophomore Cole Krehnbrink represented App State at the 2022 USATF Indoor Championships in Spokane, Wash. Branch and Smith competed in the women’s triple jump and women’s long jump respectively. Ballard and Haddock competed in the men’s long jump and Krehnbrink in the men’s 400m. The Sun Belt Outdoor Track & Field Championships saw the men’s team in sixth place (58 points) and the women’s team in seventh place (51 points). Senior Ryan Brown graduated student Walsh .’s tentacles Smith and Branch earned all of the second-team conference honors while Ballard, Haddock, sophomores Calbert Gast and freshmen Karsyn Kane earned all third team conference nods for their performance at the championship meeting. Smith and Branch represented App State at the NCAA East Regional, finishing 26th (5.88 m (19′ 3.5″)) in the women’s long jump and 13th (12.90 m (42′ 4)) in the triple jump, respectively for women . Branch and Kane also represented the Black and Gold at the USATF Outdoor Elite and U20 Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon, in June. Branch competed in the elite women’s triple jump, while Kane competed in the women’s U20 3000m steeplechase. To qualify for the USTFCCCA All-Academic Team honor, teams had to meet the following criteria: The cumulative GPAfor all student-athletes at the institution’s NCAA Selection list for Indoor and/or Outdoor Track and Field must be 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

