UConn football kicks off the Jim Mora era with Huskies quarterback league front and center Hartford Courant

STORRS – Tyler Phommachanh handed the ball to Brian Brewton during the first day of the UConn football teams fall camp Friday. Brewton took it and sprinted to the left, came around the line and charged down the sideline.

Ooh, ooh, ooh, quarterback TyQuan Roberson said on the sidelines, impressed by the speed of the sophomore running backs.

Phommachanh later impressed coaches and teammates alike when he passed the needle on several occasions, keeping the ball away from the teams, improved secondary. He even dropped a defensive back after hitting his receiver with big strides early in the day.

Roberson and Phommachanh are the frontrunners in the quarterback league that gets freshman head coach Jim Mora excited.

Roberson, who joined the Huskies last spring after his move from Penn State, impressed, earning first-team reps to start the fall, but Phommachanh, who started three games for UConn in 2021, was recovering from the injury. which ended his season.

The race is wide open.

I really like our five quarterbacks as people and as players. I think they have the right mindset, the right attitude, the right work ethic and I’m excited to see how that competition goes,” Mora said after training. My eyes had never seen Tyler (Phommachanh) play at full speed. He caught my attention. I’m like, okay, I understand why this guy was a starter last year. I was looking forward to it today, and I hadn’t seen that before. Now I want to see him continue.

UConn Huskies quarterbacks Jacob Drena (13), Tyler Phommachanh (12), TaQuan Roberson (6) and Zion Turner (11)(lr) line up on the opening day of UConn’s fall soccer camp, Storrs, July 29, 2022. Photo by Cloe Poisson/Special to the Courant

(Cle Poisson)

A loss at placekicker: The season is just under a month away, but UConn is already suffering from some unfortunate news. Joe McFadden, the team’s placekicker who played all 12 games in 2021, got his foot stuck in the grass during the team’s final offseason practice and tore the ACL in his kick leg.

He was successfully operated on Friday at noon but will be out for the season, Mora said.

That is of course a big blow. He is an excellent kicker. He is also a man who would be a backup punter for us. He is a team leader. He’s someone our players really respect. He is reliable. And we wish him a speedy recovery. I know he will continue to have an influence on this team, even if he can’t do it on the field, said Mora.

Noe Ruelas, a sophomore from Hall High in West Hartford, will replace McFadden. Ruelas broke the state high school record for longest field goal when he scored one from 56 yards in September 2019.

We have a lot of confidence in Noe to go in and kick for Joe, Mora said. While talking to Doug Shearer (special teams coordinator) in the spring it was, you know, we have two really good kickers. And so, the next mans up. We wish Joe the best and feel terrible about it, but were excited about Noe.

Another experience: Linebacker Jackson Mitchell has been one of the few bright spots in the UConn defense for the past two seasons.

It’s definitely been a different experience (than years past) I’d say just because of what it was like when I first came here and what it is like now. It definitely felt like a revolution, Mitchell said. Everything has pretty much changed and turned around, even when it comes to the building, the team, the coaches and all that sort of thing. It was certainly exciting and certainly motivating.

It has given me new hope, I would say.

Mitchell, a well-known Huskies leader, attributed some of his hopes to the dedication of his teammates. Throughout the summer, boys were consistently given extra work and held each other accountable, according to Mitchell.

A multidimensional crime: UConn’s offense was near the bottom of FBS in nearly every statistic in 2021. Now, the offense has been completely revamped under new offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Nick Charlton.

First String Back Nate Carter built his body over the summer to adapt to it.

Looking back at last year, one of the things I wanted to improve was to be more sustainable, Carter said. Putting on that muscle, putting on that body fat so I can take more hits and have a longer lifespan throughout the season so I can go out and perform at my best every game.

I believe they would run football a lot, but also pass football a lot.