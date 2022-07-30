Flyers’ Roster Comes Together After Big RW Signs 2-Year Deal





For better or worse, the Philadelphia Flyers roster comes together. They signed another of their limited free agents on Friday, 23-year-old right-winger Owen Tippett, to a two-year deal with an annual cap hit of $1.5 million. From the Flyers’ perspective, the 6-foot-2, 207-pound Tippett was the centerpiece of their March deal that sent Claude Giroux and two minor leaguers to Florida. The Flyers also got Florida first round in 2024 and a third round in 2023. In addition to Giroux, the Panthers got Connor Bunnaman, Germany’s Rubtsov and a fifth round roster in 2024. Giroux was great with the Panthers, but they lost to Tampa Bay in the conference semifinals. After the season, Giroux signed with his hometown of Ottawa Senators. So the trade will turn out to be great for Philly as Tippett develops. Glimpse of promise tippett was selected by Florida in the first round (10th overall) in the 2017 draft. The power forward had seven points (four goals, three assists) in 21 games with the Flyers after being acquired on the March 19 trade deadline. All told, he had 10 goals and 21 points in 63 combined appearances for the Flyers and Panthers last season. When he made the transaction, Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said it was important to get a young player rather than a new draft pick. “It meant a lot to us because he was a first round pick and he’s developed now,” Fletcher said at the time. “He’s progressed in the American League, he’s progressed in the juniors and time will tell what that means for the NHL. But he’s ready to play.” Tippett will likely be on the third line with Morgan Frost and Noah Cates, but that will be decided at training camp, which begins September 21. The Flyers have now pledged $84.1 million to 22 players, and are $1.6 million over the $82.5 million cap, per CapFriendly. In the summer, teams are allowed to exceed the limit by 10 percent. Welcome to your new home for the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, analysis, and opinions. Like us on facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all our members-only content from the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.

