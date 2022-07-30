Revealed who is India’s vice captain for T20I series vs. West Indies and it’s not Rishabh Pant





The first T20I match of the T20I series of five matches between the Rohit Sharma-led India National Cricket Team and the Nicholas Pooran-led West Indian National Cricket Team will be held on Friday at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. July 29. India’s first choice vice-captain in T20I cricket is star opener, KL Rahul. Rahul was named in India’s squad for the T20I series against the West Indies, but his availability was subject to fitness. ICC Teams Ranking | ICC Player Ranking However, he tested positive for Covid-19 last week and was advised to rest by the medical team. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also added wicketkeeper batsman Sanju Samson to the T20I squad to replace Rahul for the West Indies series. Notably, Rahul was named as India captain for the T20I five-match series against the South African national cricket team in the absence of captain Rohit Sharma, who was rested. However, he was unable to take part in the series after sustaining a right groin injury and young wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant was appointed skipper and Hardik Pandya was named as his vice-captain. Hardik Pandya appointed India’s Vice-Captain for West Indies T20Is Now things have completely changed as star all-rounder Hardik has been named India’s vice-captain for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies National Cricket Team. It looks like Hardik is being seen by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the next T20I captain of the India National Cricket Team. The BCCI confirmed his nomination by naming him vice-captain of the team, posted on Twitter. Here is #TeamIndiaplays XI Follow the match https://t.co/qWZ7LSCVXA #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/F5lu3EZy3N — BCCI (@BCCI) July 29, 2022 Notably, Hardik recently made his debut as skipper of the Indian national cricket team in the two-match T20I series against the Irish national cricket team and India won the series 2-0 under his leadership. The all-rounder was regarded as captain after his successful stint as skipper in the 2022 Indian Premier League. Hardik led the debutants Gujarat Titans (GT) to title victory in his debut season as skipper and several cricket experts praised him for captaining him. Also Read: IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma claims Team India is far from complacent ahead of West Indies T20I series Get all cricket match predictions and fantasy tips – CLICK HERE Cricket Match Prediction | T20 World Cup Match Prediction | Today Match Fantasy Prediction | Fantasy Cricket Tips | Cricket news and updates | Cricket Live Score

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cricketaddictor.com/india-tour-of-west-indies-2022/ind-vs-wi-revealed-who-is-indias-vice-captain-for-t20i-series-vs-west-indies-and-its-not-rishabh-pant/

