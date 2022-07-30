Will transfers make up for Vols’ two losses?





The most important question everyone has about Tennessee football coming in this season is about defense, and the focus is on pass defense in particular. There’s a good reason for that. UT gave up more than 273 yards per game through the air last year, which was 122 nationally. That was a bit skewed because of Josh Heupel’s system. But even the system couldn’t excuse what happened in the Music City Bowl against the Purdue Boilermakers. Without its best cornerback, UT gave up more than 500 yards and 11 yards. That cornerback is now gone for good, to the NFL. In fact, the Vols suffered multiple losses in the secondary. When we’re ready to take a look at Tennessee Football’s defensive backs, we’ll analyze those major losses and what they mean in the future. However, we will also look at what the returning talent and newcomers can do to compensate for this. But let’s start with who’s gone. Alontae Taylor By far the Vols’ biggest loss, Alontae Taylor had the highest regular-season PFF mark of anyone on defense last year. The second round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints was UT’s top cornerback. He chose not to participate in the bowling game and the secondary had the worst performance of the year so replacing him will be difficult. Theo Jackson We’ve seen what can happen without Taylor. The loss of Theo Jackson, the Vols penny, only makes matters worse. Jackson had the second highest defense PFF rating. Both he and Taylor had pick six last year. They also led the team in pass deflections with 11 and six, respectively, with Jackson adding nine tackles for a loss. He was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round, Kenneth George Jr. Under Jeremy Pruitt, Kenneth George Jr. a regular contributor, but he saw his action wane in Tim Banks’ system last year when he played limited minutes. However, he brought experience to the table and signed with the Titans, so he’s still a loss to deal with. Tyus Fields In 2019, Tyus Fields was a critically acclaimed commit that could play anywhere in high school. However, he saw almost no action in three years and then entered the transfer portal. Bradley Jones Bradley Jones, a 2017 Memphis walk-on, saw no real action for the Vols and graduated. Marshall Ware Like Jones, Ware was a walk-on from Memphis. He still had years of eligibility with Tennessee Football, but is no longer on the roster.

